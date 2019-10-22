Design services for proposed One Stop Shop OK’d

MIAMI COUNTY —The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved design services for the proposed location of a new One Stop Shop building site during their meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners signed an agreement with Choice One Engineering of Sidney to provide professional design and engineering services for the proposed new One Stop Shop building site, also being referred to as the One Stop Shop investigation project. The cost is not to exceed $5,940.

The site investigation will look at the commissioner-owned property located at the northwest corner of Lytle Road and County Road 25-A as a possible site to locate a new One Stop Shop due to concerns about parking, traffic, and maintenance at the current location. The new One Stop Shop would house the entities currently located at the One Stop Shop off of Experiment Farm Road in Troy, such as the Miami County Auto Title Department and the Deputy Registrar License Agency.

Commissioner Jack Evans said even if the county decided not use this location for a new One Stop Shop, they still needed to find out what that site could be used for and the cost for it to be developed.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized the purchase of two Ohio Academic Resources Network (OARnet) switches for the Miami County Auditor’s Office and IT Department. The cost is not to exceed $3,000. The switches are needed to provide the connections back to the State of Ohio for use in providing telecommunications to Miami County offices through the State of Ohio Next Generation voice over IP telephone system, according to the staff report. OARnet is a public and private partnership with the State of Ohio.

The commissioners then authorized Spectrum and CenturyLink to provide Ethernet connections back to the OARnet and State of Ohio network. The circuits are needed to provide the connections back to the State of Ohio for use in providing telecommunications to Miami County offices. Matt Watkins of the IT Department explained the county needs to use both Spectrum and CenturyLink as the county offices in downtown Troy currently use CenturyLink, but CenturyLink is not able to service the county offices on County Road 25-A. The cost for Spectrum will be $620 per month or $7,440 for five years, and the cost for CenturyLink is the same.

Later during their meeting, the commissioners set a public hearing for 1:35 p.m. Oct. 31 to discuss the proposed issuance by Montgomery County of revenue bonds in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $,000,000 to assist Ohio’s Hospice, Inc. The bonds will assist this Ohio nonprofit corporation and certain affiliates of the corporation in financing or refinancing the acquisition, construction, installation, equipping, furnishing, and improvement of certain health care and related facilities, according to the staff report. Public approval by each local jurisdiction needs to be obtained following a public hearing regarding the bonds and the facilities financed and/or refinanced in that local jurisdiction. Hospice of Miami County is located at 3230 N. County-Road 25-A, Troy. The bonds will not represent or constitute a debt or pledge of the fair and credit of the taxing power of Miami County or any other political subdivision.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

