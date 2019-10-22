High Street project open house set

COVINGTON — Covington Mayor Ed McCord gave a reminder during Monday night’s council meeting of the upcoming open house, scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Nov. 18, to review the Ohio Department of Transportation High Street project.

Reminders were also given regarding Halloween events, including the Fields of Grace Trunk-or-Treat, set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the village park; the Covington Police Auxiliary/Noon Optimists costume contest, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 on Wright Street; and village-wide Trick-or-Treat, set for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

A public hearing is set for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the Covington Government Center, for the purpose of reviewing a request for a zoning map amendment by Jordan Lear, who is seeking to change the zoning of his property, located at 119 N. Wenrick St., from R-2 Multi-family residential to R-1 Single-family Residential.

In other business:

• The village’s used 2012 Durapatcher was sold on GovDeals.com for $31,350.

• A pre-construction meeting was held on Friday, Oct. 18, to discuss the Chemical Containment project schedule. According to Administrator Mike Busse, the project is expected to start around the second week in November.

• Council approved a final pay request for Peterson Construction in the amount of $9,160 for the Waste Water Treatment Plant blower replacement project.

• The upgrade to the new Beacon meter reading software has been completed, along with multiple test reads. Billing from the new reading system will begin this month.

• Leaf pick-up is continuing, as time allows, through the first week of December. Leaves must be placed curbside; yard waste may be mixed in with leaves, but sticks, trash, metal, and other debris must be kept separate.

• Substantial completion of the basketball court project is expected by the first week of December.

• Tree trimming was completed last week as part of the Casey’s project. Utility disconnects and asbestos abatement will be completed this week. Tear down is scheduled to begin next week with construction to follow.

• Council announced support for the formation of the Miami County Land Bank. If formed, the land bank would be used by the county to acquire abandoned properties within Miami County.

• A vote was held, approving authorization for the village administrator to enter into a contract with Stonhard for the water treatment plant chemical containment coating system recommended by Mote and Associates, not to exceed $13,900.

• Council approved a budgeted transfer of $15,000 from the general fund to the capital fund, for the purpose of paying for the storm sewer project to be completed on Ludlow Street. Busse noted the cost of the project was budgeted for at the beginning of the year.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4.

Public comments welcome

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.