Area briefs

Food pantry venue set

TROY — The Miami County Food Insecurity Committee will have a pop-up pantry from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Stouder Center’s west parking lot at 1100 Wayne S., Troy.

Residents of Miami County only are eligible to participate.

Volunteers are needed. To volunteer, contact Aimee Shannon at 332-0894, Ext. 205. or email at aimeeshannon@healthpartnersclinic.org.

Quarter auction planned

PIQUA —

Piqua Parents as Teachers is having their annual quarter auction on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Knights of Columbus.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction is from 7-9 p.m.

This auction also has an option for an all-in paddle, and for $30 you can automatically bid on everything.

Tickets are available at Readmore Hallmark and Piqua Junior High School or by calling (937) 916-3139.

Road closed

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — Palmer Road will be closed Wednesday, Oct 23 through Thursday, Oct. 24 for bridge repair.

The location of the work will be between Bellefontaine Road and State Route 235.

Late registration offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp-Monroe Community Services is taking late registrations for grades third through sixth until Friday, Oct. 25 for recreational basketball. The cost is now $85 for the first child, $80 for additional children. The fee for nonresidents is $100 for all children.

Late registration for grades seventh through 12th will be open until Nov. 20 with a $10 late fee added. This program is available for residents and nonresidents.

To register, visit the TMCS website, tmcomservices.org. If you have any questions or need assistance, call 667-8631.

Healthy Moves to begin

PIQUA — Dea Davis will facilitate a new session of Healthy Moves with a four-week session beginning Monday, Oct. 28, from 11-11:45 a.m. at the YWCA.

“The class will focus on improving balance, relaxation and breathing,” Davis said. “The movements will be gentle, smooth and continuous with emphasis on gaining strength and better balance. This program enhances one’s overall health and quality of life.”

“Potential new students are welcome to observe a class before signing up to see if this is for you,” Davis added.

YWCA membership ($30 plus tax) is required along with a class fee of $10. For more information or to register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626.