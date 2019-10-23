Unuaed medication sites remain available

DAYTON — More than 1,500 pounds of unused medications have been securely disposed of in receptacles at Premier Health hospitals since the units were installed last year.

As part of its ongoing effort to combat opioid addiction, Premier Health received support for the receptacles from PNC Bank to assist the community in safely disposing of unused medications at several sites across the Miami Valley. The receptacles are open to the public at all times. They are not part of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26.

More than 70 percent of people using opioids for nonmedical reasons get them from family and friends, according to the American Medical Association. The diversion of these medications for inappropriate purposes underscores the importance of their safe handling and disposal.

Premier Health distributed the funds to the hospital foundations for use for this program. The receptacles are available at the following locations:

Upper Valley Medical Center: at the foot of the main staircase in the hospital lobby

Atrium Medical Center: front lobby beside gift shop

Miami Valley Hospital: beside the Apple Street elevators (first floor)

Miami Valley Hospital South: bed tower lobby outside maternity center entrance

Miami Valley Hospital North: lobby beside retail pharmacy

Those disposing of unused medications are encouraged to place them in plastic baggies instead of bottles. It is not appropriate to use the receptacles to dispose of needles, syringes, aerosolized cans, inhalers, thermometers, lotions or liquids.

Unused medications will be incinerated and will not be taken to a landfill. For more information on local efforts to combat opioid addiction, go to opioidassist.com.