Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Oct. 10

• Walmart, 1801 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Oct. 11

• Tipp City Road Dog, 1200 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Ulbrich’s Hometown Bakery, 12 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Dunaway’s Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Critical; At the time of inspection, the kitchen was observed with live cockroaches. To prevent contamination, eliminate pests, dead or alive.

Oct. 16

• Troy Food Mart Inc., 201 Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Bowman & Landes Turkeys Inc., 6490 E. Ross Road, New Carlisle — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; A small container of slices tomatoes was observed holding at 55 degrees Fahrenheit. To limit microbial growth, all time-temperature control for safety (TCS) food shall be maintained at or below 41 degrees. Upon making the person in charge (PIC) aware of this, they discarded the sliced tomatoes.

Packaged food items in the grab-n-go reach-in cooler, along with the reach-in cooler in front of the soup, was observed with labels without net weight and name of the distributor. Place the net weight and distributor name on the labels.

Oct. 17

• Troy Care and Rehab, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1759 W. Main St., Troy — Observed floor tile throughout the food service and bar without proper grout level. This causes food residual to be compacted between floor tile. Repair properly. Also observed many broken or loose tile throughout food service and bar. Repair properly.

Walls are not smooth and easily cleanable in food service/kitchen, the FRP wall paneling was painted in the past and has caused the wall paneling to be sticky. So the walls have a sticky oily coating that is not smooth and easily cleanable; replace/repair wall surfaces to a surface that can be cleaned. Also beer walk-in cooler wall paneling has been painted, the paint is peeling, and the walls are not cleanable. Fix issue. Contact Health Department to have approval before any work is done.

Oct. 18

• Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical; The chili in the hot-holding unit was observed holding at 122 degrees. To limit microbial growth, all time-temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at or above 135 degrees. Upon making the PIC aware of this, the PIC reheated the chili to above 190 degrees.

Critical; The breakfast sandwiches (under-cooked eggs) were observed without a consumer advisory. Place a consumer advisory at the bottom of the menu and then an indicator adjacent to the breakfast sandwich.

In the reach-in freezer on the line, gaps in the doors were observed resulting in ice build-up. Remove ice build-up and ensure doors seal.

• Troy’s Quick Mart, 10 Race St., Troy — Critical; Repeat; At the time of inspection, the establishment was observed without a backflow preventer. Because the water purveyor requires a backflow preventer on the building and to prevent the backflow of any solid, liquid or gas, a backflow preventer shall be installed. Contact a certified plumber to have a backflow preventer installed and certified. If required, ensure the proper permits are pulled and inspections are conducted.

• Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Critical; Repeat; Upon discussion with the person-in-charge, the cooling procedure was not able to verify proper cooling of food items. At the time of inspection, a cooling procedure was observed. Develop a test to see if cooling procedure meets the requirements set forth by the Ohio Food Code. Once developed, perform the tests on each different food item. During the inspection, a test procedure was developed.

Oct. 19

• Ducky’s, 100 W. Market St., Troy — A cloth, non-easily cleanable holder was observed being used to store utensils and other small pieces of equipment. Remove cloth holder and obtain an easily cleanable, non-absorbent, smooth piece of equipment to store items in.

Oct. 21

• Dollar Tree, 1885 W. Main St., Troy — PIC was unaware if facility has bodily fluid clean-up procedures. Obtain bodily fluid clean-up procedure and ensure required items are on hand.

Repeat; At the time of inspection, an individual with Level I (PIC) Food Safety Training was not on hand. Have an individual present at all times who is either Level I or Level II (Managerial).

• Walgreens, 20 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Oct. 22

• Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Hot Head Burrito, 1287 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.