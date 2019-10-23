Area briefs

Artist’s sale offered

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present A Holiday Affair during Tipp City’s annual Winter Yuletide Gathering on Nov. 9.

The show hours are from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. This is the 51st year of the show, previously called Christmas Holiday Show, and features handmade gifts crafted by local artists, including products in wood, fiber arts, glass, polymer clay, candles and many other materials. The new location is the Community Room of Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St. Food will be available for purchase. Free admission.

Wild Walking Women to begin

PIQUA — Get motivated to walk and get healthier with the YW Wild Walking Women beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29. The ladies will meet to walk on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a four-week period from 9-10 a.m. Participants will meet at the entrance to Forest Hill Cemetery and Joan Beck, facilitator, will guide the group each week.

“We have a fun time, have an opportunity to meet new friends and a time to develop our health and well-being,” Beck said. “Motivation and laughter keep us going as we get healthier together.”

Membership of $30 plus tax is required along with a $5 class fee. To register, stop at the YWCA Piqua at 418 N. Wayne St. or call 773-6626. Call the YWCA to check on the meeting place of the Wild Walking Women as it may change periodically. Pre-registration is requested.

Add dish for holidays

TIPP CITY — Learn to prepare dishes that represent traditional variations of Christmas meals among Mexican families. This is a four-part class beginning on Monday, Nov. 11 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for four Mondays (no class on Nov. 25). The class is taught by Sofia Marquez at the Tipp Middle School. There is an additional $28 supply fee paid directly to the instructor. The cost for the course is $68 for residents and $70 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.