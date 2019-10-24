YMCA offering lifeguard certification course

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCAs are looking to certify individuals as lifeguards who are interested in winter and summer employment.

“This a great time not only for us to work at adding lifeguards to our staff, but certify lifeguards for summer employment at any of our area outdoor facilities in Miami County,” said Leia Lander, aquatic director for the Robinson branch.

This will be the last class offered before the spring. The class will be offered over two weekends starting Nov. 8. The class will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Those interested in the course must register by no later than Nov. 1. In addition to a lifeguard certification, candidates also obtain certification in basic first aid, CPR for the professional rescuer, and emergency oxygen administration.

“The week prior deadline is to give the students time to complete all the online work for the course that is required,” said Donn Shade, aquatic director at the Piqua branch. “It’s a lot of online work about the basics of lifeguarding and preliminary introductions to the other three certifications. We find candidates do best with the week prior deadline for registration to get [all the online work] completed by the first day of class.”

Those interested in the course can register at either Miami County YMCA branch during normal business hours. Those with additional questions are asked to contact Leia Lander at 440-9622 or l.lander@miamicountyymca.net.

“While most candidates for training are high school aged kids, adults are welcome to take the class too,” Lander said. “Whether you are a teacher with the summer off or just looking for a job with flexible hours, we encourage anyone who loves to swim to give it a try!”