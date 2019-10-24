Sheriff’s office holds registered sex offender sweep

For Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office conducted a mass address verification sweep on all registered sex offenders in the county on Thursday.

The sweep was conducted in collaboration with 25 total law enforcement officials, working along sheriff’s office deputies, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Those other officials included deputies from the US Marshal’s Office, troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and officers from the Adult Parole Authority (APA), Covington, Piqua, Tipp City, Troy, and West Milton police departments as well as assistance from the Miami County Communications Center. Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office were also in attendance in efforts to bring a similar type of operation to their county in the future, the release said.

No matter where a convicted offender lives in Ohio, as long as they are still required by law to be registering as a sex offender, they must report their residential address to the sheriff of the county in which they live, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) program is who keeps track of the offenders within Ohio’s 88 counties. In Miami County, the release states, deputies are assigned to conduct random address checks throughout the year to ensure compliance. So far in 2019, prior to Thursday’s operation, between those checks and tips from the general public, the sheriff’s office has investigated several complaints of offenders possibly being out of compliance. Out of those investigations, charges have been filed on 10 subjects for being out of compliance. Most received jail or prison time for their violation(s) or are still awaiting their next court appearance. As of Thursday, there is one outstanding warrant for an out of compliance offender as he remains at-large, the release said.

At of the beginning of the sweep Thursday, there were 153 registered offenders in Miami County and all registered addresses were checked with 99 addresses being verified, according to the released. Four offenders were found to potentially be out of compliance. Reports and witness statements were taken, investigations will continue and charges will be filed if necessary. There was one arrest made for an unrelated outstanding warrant, but no other offenses were observed during these verifications. All remaining addresses will be re-checked randomly between now and the end of the year by deputies to ensure that those remaining offenders are in compliance with their registration requirements.

Sheriff Duchak said he would like to extend a thank you to all of the agencies and the staff they provided to assist with the sweep this morning as it wouldn’t have been a success without all of their assistance.

For more information or questions about the SORN program or Thursday’s operation, call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office SORN Division at (937) 440-6000, Ext. 6638, and ask for Carol Foster.