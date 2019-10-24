Fine arts, crafts show upcoming

TROY — In time for fall decorating and holiday gift-giving, the Country Workshop Artists (CWA) of Troy will hold their 30th biennial Fine Arts & Fine Crafts Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

The sale will be held at the Staunton Grange, 1530 N. Market St., Troy.

Juried arts and crafts will be on display from more than 40 local and regional artists. Items to include paintings in various mediums and sizes, prints, greeting cards, journals, fiber arts, quilting, jewelry, accessories, pottery, glass, sculpture, and woodworking.

New this year will be an artist gala on Friday night. Meet and greet the artists to include evening shopping, live music, refreshments, and a raffle.

The Country Workshop Artists began in 1959, organized by a group of women who wished to share their common interest in the arts. After 60 years, the Country Workshop Artists have provided scholarships to many students and hope to assist others in the future. They have also supported Friends of Hayner community outreach programs for arts.