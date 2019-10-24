Hayner Gift Gallery set for Nov. 16

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will be hosting their 9th annual Hayner Gift Gallery event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Hayner Center. The house will be filled with artists and vendors, each selling their own special and unique products.

Fine artists this year include: Frank Brower, polished stones and gems; Rick Brown/Stone Jewelry, polished stone jewelry; Country Workshop Artists, art, pottery and mixed media; Barbara Wilfong, paintings and jewelry; Glass Station, fused glass artists; Darlene Russell, handcrafted jewelry; Studio 446, blown glass and ceramics; Upper Valley Fiber Guild, knitting/weaving and fiber art items; Meaghan Fisher, children’s author; Alicia Rubin, paintings and handmade leather jewelry; Shirley DeLaet Fine Art, paintings; David Holbrook Creations, pottery; Anita Heras, jewelry; Jonda Woodworks, wood turned vessels; Jess Nielsen, Provisions Co. Collection of Ohio based products; Bonnie Caruso, original artwork; Debora Cook, paper filigree and calligraphy; and Marla Fair, author.

Vendors include: Towne Valley Gifts, Miami County Locally Grown, McGuffey Herb and Spice Co, Origami Owl, Virgil’s Fine Soaps, Billie’s Usborne Books, Thirty-One Gifts and Paparazzi Accessories.

For more information, contact David Wion at 339-0457 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center.