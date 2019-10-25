Troy Rec to host ‘Ninja’ event

TROY — Calling all Ninja Warriors — big and small.

The Troy Rec will host its second Ninja Obstacle Challenge Nov. 1-2 at the center located at N. Market Street.

Executive Director Kelly Snyder said the event was so popular last year, they couldn’t wait to bring it back to Troy.

The obstacle course is open to both children and adults. On Friday, the course is open for “drop-ins.” For $10, ninjas can run the course for an hour of fun. Snyder said the Friday drop-in event was a success with more than 200 people last year.

Saturday is the competition event which requires pre-registration through Eventbright. There is a cap of 125 participants with up to 30 for each age group. The competition registration is $25 per person. The course will be timed and include judges throughout the course, including “The Warped Wall.” Trophies and prizes will be awarded for each age group.

“We really wanted something that fit with youth, something fun and the ninja obstacle course fits with our programming,” Snyder

Snyder said the Ninja Obstacle Challenge is the Troy Rec’s most successful fundraiser. Last year’s event raised more than $8,000. All proceeds benefit the center and its programs. The Rec offers after-school programs like cooking classes, a Trojan Fitness class and instructor, yoga and other activities.

Snyder said a board member saw the event at another location and though it would fit with the Rec’s mission which focuses on Troy youth from pre-school children through high school students.

“It’s unique for our area. We had such good feedback from last year — this place was packed,” she said.

This year, the Rec will have live streaming of the obstacle course in the center’s game room. Saturday’s competition course only allows the participant and their family in the course area due to space restrictions. Supporters can watch the action live on the screen in the game room throughout the day.

“It will be a nice feature so everybody can see what’s going on,” she said. “It’s a ton of fun to even come and just watch.”

Saturday’s competition schedule will begin with ninjas 15 years-old to adults beginning at 9 a.m.

To register and for more information, visit the Troy Rec’s Facebook Page. T-shirts will be guaranteed for those who sign-up by Saturday, Oct. 26.

Last year, hundreds of children traversed the Ninja Obstacle Course fundraiser at Troy Rec. The event returns to Troy Nov. 1-2. Cathy Hudson, 9, of Troy swings from the ropes during the “Troy Rec Ninja Obstacle Challenge” last year. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_NinjaWarrior1.jpg Last year, hundreds of children traversed the Ninja Obstacle Course fundraiser at Troy Rec. The event returns to Troy Nov. 1-2. Cathy Hudson, 9, of Troy swings from the ropes during the “Troy Rec Ninja Obstacle Challenge” last year. Miami Valley Sunday News file photo

Obstacle course fundraiser set for Nov. 1-2

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

