Covington woman victim in fatal accident

PIQUA — A Covington woman died as a result of a rollover accident on Brown Road near Piqua on Friday.

Th accident was reported at approximately noon on the 4400 block of Brown Road near Stillwell Road, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Sommer Basye, 40, of Covington.

The accident was a single-vehicle accident, and Basye was alone in her vehicle.

“No one else was in the vehicle,” Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. Bobb said it appeared like Basye’s vehicle went slightly to the right side of the road and over-corrected, which then caused her vehicle to roll over. The vehicle rolled over several times in a nearby soybean field. The vehicle Basye was in appeared to have only front airbags, which did deploy during the accident. Basye was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Careflight responded to the scene, transporting Basye to the Miami Valley Hospital. Basye later passed away as a result of her injuries.

There appear to be no other factors in this accident.

Victim’s vehicle rolled over into nearby field

