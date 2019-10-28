On Monday morning, a Troy City Schools bus was damaged as it was headed northbound on Washington Road in Piqua when it bumped mirrors with another bus, from Troy Christian Schools, headed south on Washington Road. There was one student, who was being transported to Piqua Catholic School, on the bus at the time. No one was injured in the incident. Another Troy City School bus transported the student to Piqua Catholic School.

