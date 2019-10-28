Honor Flight Dayton makes final 2019 trip

Honor Flight Dayton volunteer Terri Lynn Perkins of Fairborn, front left, greets a veterans as he prepares to board the Honor Flight Dayton charter flight bound for Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning at the Dayton International Airport for the group’s last flight of 2019. The final 2019 trip took 106 veterans to see their memorials, including 5 from World War II, 9 from the Korean War, 91 from the Vietnam War, and one Cold War veteran. The oldest veteran on this journey was 95 years old and one of the veterans was involved in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Honor Flight Dayton will resume their mission of making sure that veterans get to see their memorial in Washington, D.C. again in the spring. Eligible veterans or family members wishing to get their veterans on an Honor Flight trip, or for anyone interested in volunteering with Honor Flight Dayton, please visit www.honorflightdayton.org

Honor Flight Dayton volunteer Terri Lynn Perkins of Fairborn, front left, greets a veterans as he prepares to board the Honor Flight Dayton charter flight bound for Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning at the Dayton International Airport for the group’s last flight of 2019. The final 2019 trip took 106 veterans to see their memorials, including 5 from World War II, 9 from the Korean War, 91 from the Vietnam War, and one Cold War veteran. The oldest veteran on this journey was 95 years old and one of the veterans was involved in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Honor Flight Dayton will resume their mission of making sure that veterans get to see their memorial in Washington, D.C. again in the spring. Eligible veterans or family members wishing to get their veterans on an Honor Flight trip, or for anyone interested in volunteering with Honor Flight Dayton, please visit www.honorflightdayton.org https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_102619mju_honorflight.jpg Honor Flight Dayton volunteer Terri Lynn Perkins of Fairborn, front left, greets a veterans as he prepares to board the Honor Flight Dayton charter flight bound for Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning at the Dayton International Airport for the group’s last flight of 2019. The final 2019 trip took 106 veterans to see their memorials, including 5 from World War II, 9 from the Korean War, 91 from the Vietnam War, and one Cold War veteran. The oldest veteran on this journey was 95 years old and one of the veterans was involved in World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. Honor Flight Dayton will resume their mission of making sure that veterans get to see their memorial in Washington, D.C. again in the spring. Eligible veterans or family members wishing to get their veterans on an Honor Flight trip, or for anyone interested in volunteering with Honor Flight Dayton, please visit www.honorflightdayton.org Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today