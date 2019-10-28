Holiday home tour upcoming

PIQUA — The spirit of the season, twinkling lights, live music and holiday treats will dazzle 300 tourists when six homes in historic downtown Piqua open their doors for a self-guided tour. The tour takes place on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5-8 p.m., and is once again sponsored by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA).

The 2019 tour homes are located in close proximity making it an easy walk and each will be designated with luminaries at the front entrance. This year’s tour includes the following properties:

• Allen G. Rundle House (1914), owned by Randall Breaden & Jennifer Fazio-Breaden, 620 Caldwell St.

• Dr. Robert M. Shannon House (1915), owned by Mia and Greg Campbell, 525 Caldwell St.

• Frank Irwin House (1894), owned by Todd Allen, 722 Caldwell St.

• William Webster Wood House (1876), owned by Melanie and Rick Walker, 526 N. Wayne St.

• Abraham Louis House (1908), owned by Christina and Jason Wellman, 621 Caldwell St.

• Chester Sheridan House (1906), owned by Andrew Snyder, 322 Boone St.

Founded in 2017, PCHDA is currently in the process of acquiring a 501(c)3 non-profit designation and when acquired the board will focus on expanding the group and fundraising efforts. The goal is to contact all property owners within the registered district to formalize the association and to encourage participation in future tours and events. After this year’s tour, the association will have placed 19 aluminum cast historic markers and is negotiating with the city of Piqua to work toward adding historic district signs on street corners as well.

“Our historic district has countless stories to tell with an abundance of diverse architecture comparable to cities of much larger size. Our association is working extremely hard to highlight the area, tell those stories and make it a destination rather than Piqua’s best kept secret,” said PCHDA President Mary Frances Rodriguez.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 for $25 per person and will be available at Mainstreet Piqua (for credit card purchases), Readmore’s Hallmark and the Allisten Manor’s Flower Box.

Watch for weekly press releases on each of the homes prior to the tour found in the Miami Valley Today and on Facebook (Piqua-Caldwell Historic District). Anyone with questions or wishing to be included in future tours, email design52@woh.rr.com.