Fairchild completes basic training

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Stanley R. Fairchild III graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Fairchild is the son of Stanley R. Fairchild Jr. of Englewood, and Amanda L. Guzman of West Milton.

He is a 2019 graduate of Milton-Union High School, West Milton.