Community Calendar

Today

• KIWANIS: The Piqua and Troy Kiwanis will meet at noon at the Troy Country Club, for their annual rivalry get-together. Speakers will be Troy Community Radio sports announcers, Dave Fisher and Chuck Fox. The meeting will be held at the Troy Country Club at noon. Guests are welcome. Reservations are required by noon on the Monday prior to each meeting. For more information, email piquakiwanisclub@gmail.com or visit www.piquakiwanis.org.

• DEMENTIA CONVERSTATIONS: Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Alzheimer’s Association are pairing up to offer a program that will discuss tips for breaking the ice with family members about some of the most common issues that are difficult to discuss with your loved ones. The program takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 6:30-7:30 pm at the Tipp City Public Library. Refreshments will be provided. There is no charge for this class but registration is required. To register, visit tmcomservices.org.

• LINE DANCE: The Tipp City Seniors will offer line dancing at 10 a.m; be a meal site at 11 a.m.; and have a chicken noodle dinner.

• FIT AND FAB: Fit & Fab, free workout classes at the Bradford Public Library, will be offered Mondays from 7-8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9-10 a.m. The type of workout will change every two months starting with Leslie Sansone Walk Fit videos. No equipment needed, just comfortable shoes and a water bottle. Call 448-2612 to sign up.

• MEATLOAF: Meatloaf sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available for $4 at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Serving begins at 4 p.m.

Thursday

• TRICK OR TREAT: Trick or Treat for the city of Troy will be from 6-8 p.m.

• MORNINGS IN MOTION: Spend Thursday mornings with Troy-Miami County Public Library at Mckaig & Race Park this fall. Meet at Mckaig & Race Park, 822 Mckaig Ave., Troy, for movement activities, play, stories, and fun. For all ages. No registration required. For more information, call 339-0502 , Ext. 123. If there is inclement weather an announcement to move the program to the library will be made on the library’s Facebook.

• CRAFTERS DELIGHT: Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m., J.R. Clarke Public Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington, will host the “Crafter’s Delight Workshop — Togetherness!” If you enjoy a specific craft, and are tired of doing your craft alone, then this is the night for you. All crafters arrive around 6:30 p.m. and stay until about 8 p.m. when the library closes.

• HAUNTED ROOM: All ages are welcome to walk through the Milton-Union Public Library’s Harry Potter-inspired Haunted Room from 6-8 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• CARRY-IN: The Tipp City Seniors will have blood pressure checks and a carry-in bag lunch.

• COOK’S SURPRISE: The Troy Fish and Game will offer cook’s surprise at 6 p.m.

• TRUNK-OR-TREAT: Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, will have Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m.

• CHEESE STEAK: Come in for a Philly cheese steak sandwich served with chips and a pickle for $5. Serving starts at 6 p.m. at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586.

• LEGO CREATIONS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for the new Imagine Thursday’s series this fall at the libraryat 1:30 or 4 p.m. Participants in LEGO Creations will design and build with LEGOs. Challenges and free play build time included. For children in grades first through fifth. Registration is required at tmcpl.org or 339-0502, Ext. 128.

Friday

• FILM SERIES: The Troy-Hayner Cultural Series will continue its film series with “Jumanji,” at 7:30 p.m. The movie is free. They Hayner center is located at 301 W. Main Street in Troy.

• CHICKEN FRY: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a chicken dinner with french fries and macaroni salad for $7 and up from 6-7:30 p.m. Chicken livers are also available.

• FISH FRY: A fish fry at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will include Alaskan Pollock, chicken tenders, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert for $8 beginning at 6 p.m.

Saturday

• TRUCK YARD: The Troy Truck Yard event, a free outdoor event featuring live music and food truck fare, will be held in the parking lot area at the corner of North Cherry and West Water streets from 6-11 p.m. Local band Velvet Crush will provide live music. Beverages from Moeller Brew Barn and food from participating food trucks will be available for purchase.

• SPAGHETTI DINNER: A spaghetti dinner, to benefit Troy Post 43 Baseball, will be at the Legion Hall, 622 S. Market St., Troy, from 3-7 p.m. Meals also include salad bar, bread, dessert and drink. Meals are $8.50 for adults and $4.50 for those 13 and under.

• WINGS AND TACOS: The Troy Fish and Game will offer wings and tacos at 6 p.m. Karaoke also willl be offered.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Piqua Harley-Davidson will host a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 1501 E. Ash St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” T-shirt in honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• LEGOS: The Milton-Union Public Library is offering an afternoon of fun with LEGOs to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade from 2-3 p.m. Bricks of all sizes will be provided. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• TENDERLOINS: The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer fried or grilled pork tenderloin sandwiches with homemade french fries for $6 from 5-7:30 p.m.

• SHARE A MEAL: Join First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for a Thanksgiving feastt. The menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad, gingerbread and beverages. Carry-outs will be available at 12:30 p.m., as quantities last. This program is free to anyone in need of a warm nourishing meal and some fellowship. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

• PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Men’s Community Prayer Breakfast will be at 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln Community Center, Troy. The event will include a continental breakfast, prayer and fellowship. The Rev. Charles Carnes will be the speaker.

Sunday

• BREAKFAST: Breakfast is open to the public at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. This is a full breakfast, cooked-to-order, and available for $7. Children 10 and under eat for $3. Serving hours are from 8-11 a.m.

Monday

• GOD’S GROCERY: God’s Grocery, a free food pantry, will be open from 3-5 p.m. at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher, and is open to everyone.

• CRAFTY LISTENERS: Participants of this audio club works on individual craft projects while listening to music or on audiobook at 1 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. All are welcome and no registration is required. Feel free to bring lunch or snacks. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• ESSENTIAL OILS: At 6:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library, Brian and Judi Kinney will present What’s the Buzz about Essential Oils. Learn the types of oils, where they come from, how to use them, and more. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• BLOOD DRIVE: Wrap yourself up in saving lives at the Fletcher United Methodist Church community blood drive from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the knit Blood Donor Scarf. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

• POLISH SAUSAGE: Polish sausage and/or brats with fries will be offered at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586. Cost is $5, and serving begins at 6 p.m.

Tuesday

• POT PIE SUPPER: Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will be serving their Election Day Pot Pie Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. This supper has been served consecutively for 160 years. The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts, and beverages. Meals are dine-in or carry out. For carry-out, call the church at 698-4401. The cost is a $7.50 donation. Note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 5. For more information, call 676-2430 or 947-1647.

• ELECTION DINNER: A barbecue pulled pork will be the featured entrée again at this year’s annual Piqua Rotary Club Election Day Dinner scheduled for 5-7 p.m. at Upper Valley Career Center. Each dinner consists of pulled pork, two side dishes, dessert, roll and beverage. Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Piqua Rotary Club member or at the Miami County YMCA for $10 per person. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $10. Carry-out is an available option. Once again, a corporate lunch option is being offered on Nov. 5 with boxed lunches-featuring the pulled pork-available to local businesses for their employees between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The lunches will be assembled in TK’s food trailer in the parking lot of Hulme & Company CPA firm on the corner of Downing and Water streets in Piqua. Delivery is available at the request of any company that orders five or more lunches. Lunches must be ordered beforehand; order forms are available at the YMCA in Piqua or by email request at j.mcmaken@miamicountyymca.net.

• TEEN HANGOUT: Teens ages 12 and up are invited to hang out at the Milton-Union Public Library to finish homework, visit with friends or relax from 3-4 p.m. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Nov. 6

• WACKY WEDNESDAY: Join staff at the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library, Pleasant Hill, at 3 p.m. for wacky fun with crafts and activities after school. An afternoon snack is provided. For children in grades K-6. No registration is required. Call the library at 676-2731 for more information.

• YOGA: Join the J. R. Clarke Public Library for YOGA every Wednesday from Sept. 25 through Nov. 13, beginning at 6:30 pm. You will learn to relax, make friends and create a “better feeling” you! Instructor is Lois Bunger. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• EXERCISE CLASS: The J. R. Clarke Public Library is pleased to promote the “Keep Moving” Exercise Class for men and women, instructed by Vicki Hand every Wednesday. Vicki has an extensive background in exercise therapy. The class will meet weekly on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 2 at 9:30 a.m. The fee is $1 per session, and your first class will be free. This specific exercise class will last for eight weeks. The exercise will help everyone improve and increase their range of motion, flexibility, coordination, balance, blood circulation, and their sense of humor. They will be exercising to music and the movements can be adapted to any age. Join them in the Community Room at JR Clarke. The J. R. Clarke Public Library is located at 102 East Spring Street in Covington. For more information, call 937-473-2226.

• GUEST SPEAKERS: Maj. Gen. Deborah Ashenhurst (U.S. Army, retired), director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, will be the guest speaker at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m. at the museum. An elevator is available. For more information, call 332-8852 or visit miamivalleyveteransmuseum.com.

• STORY HOUR: Children ages 4-5 and their caregivers are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is required. Contact the library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

• SANDWICHES: Loose meat sandwiches with chips and a pickle will be available at the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 for $4. Doors open at 3 p.m.

• AUTUMN BEERS: Join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff as beer journalist and Certified Cicerone David Nilson talks about the history of Autumn Seasonal Beers at 6:30 p.m. at the library. Beer tasting will be included, all attendees should be of legal drinking age. This program is free and registration is required. Registration is available online at tmcpl.org or by calling 339-0502, Ext. 117.

