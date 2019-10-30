Man charged for reported bailiff assault

MIAMI COUNTY — A Dayton man was arraigned on charges on Wednesday stemming from an incident where he reportedly assaulted a bailiff in Miami County Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Matthew L. Stringfield, 28, of Dayton, was charged with fourth-degree felony assault and first-degree misdemeanor arrest on Tuesday and arraigned on those charges on Wednesday in Municipal Court.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Stringfield was charged in connection with assaulting a bailiff at approximately 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Miami County Courthouse.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said Stringfield was a walk-in arraignment for a driving under suspension charge when Stringfield was given a bail amount of $1,000 and ordered into custody. Stringfield then attempted to leave the courtroom. A bailiff restrained Stringfield in order to keep him from leaving, and Stringfield then reportedly elbowed the bailiff in the face. Stringfield was then taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. The bailiff did not require medical treatment following the incident.

Stringfield is facing approximately seven open traffic violations, including three charges of first-degree misdemeanor driving in violation of a license restriction, one charge of first-degree misdemeanor driving under a 12-point suspension, one citation of minor misdemeanor unlawful license plates, and two citations of minor misdemeanor no rear plate light.

A preliminary hearing and pre-trial conference on the assault and resisting arrest charges, respectively, are scheduled for Nov. 5.

Stringfield was still incarcerated in the Miami County Jail as of press time.

Stringfield https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_Matthew-Lee-Stringfield-3-20-1991-1.jpg Stringfield

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.