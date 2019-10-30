Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Oct. 24

• Stillwater Technologies, 1040 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Troy Junior High School, 556 N. Adams St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: On south serving line, small containers of salads were observed without time stamping. To limit microbial growth, cut lettuce, sliced tomatoes and cheese shall be time stamped, if holding at room temperature. Upon making the person in charge (PIC) aware of this, the PIC time stamped the tray of small containers of salads.

Oct. 25

• Tim Horton’s, 1998 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat: An irreversible registering temperature indicator was not observed in facility at the time of inspection. To ensure proper sanitizing (final rinse) temperature, a temperature indicator shall be present. Obtain and test machine weekly. When test, document not only the temperature indicator but also the final rinse temperature.

The following non-food contact surfaces were observed with food debris build-up: 1. Shelving units in the dirty dish area along with prep area. 2. The internal surfaces of the dining room and drive-thru low boy reach-in coolers 3. The top cabinet surface around the ice tea containers 4. Top cabinet surfaces below the dining room cappuccino machine.

Throughout the facility, the floors under and around pieces of equipment and along floor-wall junctures were observed with food debris and garbage build-up. Ensure equipment is moved out and cleaned. Also, ensure floor-wall juncture areas are cleaned.

• Cedar Springs Pavilion, 7931 County Road 25A, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• Dunaway’s Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, the kitchen was observed with live cockroaches. To prevent contamination, eliminate the cockroaches. Ensure to contact licensed exterminator and provide invoice.

Numerous dead cockroaches were observed throughout the kitchen. Remove the dead pests.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Oct. 10

• Nippon Food Store, 441 E. Ash St., Piqua — At least one person in the facility must have Level 2 food safety training. Provide thermometers for all refrigerators so temperature can be monitored. All re-packaged foods must have a label with name of item, weight, ingredients and where re-packaged in English. Observed eggs from uninspected facility. Cannot sell these items.

Oct. 11

• Echo Hills Golf Course, 2100 Echo Lake, Piqua — Container of relish marked “keep refrigerated” on counter. Must keep items makes “keep refrigerated” below 41 degrees. Corrected. Counter by hog dog machine damaged. Repair.

Oct. 15

• Nicklin Avenue Market, 1601 Nicklin Ave., Piqua — At least one person per facility must take Level I food safety class. Repeat. The cutting board and drying rack need to be cleaned. The floor and ceiling need to be cleaned. Repeat. Box of crackers stored below chemicals in store area. Separate cleaners and food to prevent possible contamination.

Oct. 16

• Action Works, 8433 N. County Road 25A, Piqua — Container of parmesan cheese has mold on it. Item discarded. Provide test strips for the quad sanitizer that is being used. The following items need to be cleaned: ice machine, microwave, tongs, spatula. The draft beer cooler needs to be cleaned. Single service cups on floor in storage room. Keep six inches off floor to prevent contamination. Keep trash and cardboard taken out more often. Provide soap and paper towels at all restrooms so hands can be washed. The kitchen floor needs cleaning.

• American Legion Post 184, 301 W. Water St, Piqua — Replace/repair damaged ceiling tiles in the kitchen area.

Oct. 17

• Pizza Hut, 1631 Covington Ave., Piqua — The pizza rings, can opener and utensils need to be cleaned. The following areas need cleaning: walls, shelving along back wall and the dish machine area.

• Red Roof Inn and Suites, 902 Scott Drive, Piqua — Deep dish of gravy cooling in refrigerator. License does not permit reheating and cooling. Provide sanitizer at three compartment sink so items can be properly sanitized. Single service plates and other items on floor. Keep these items six inches off floor to prevent contamination. The rain on the three compartment sink isn’t working. Repair. Provide paper towels and soap at hand sink so hands can be washed. Remove car parts from kitchen. Only keep items needed for food service in kitchen.

Oct. 18

• Play Learn Grow Childcare, 8654 N. County Road 25A, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

• Kids Learning Place, 285 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure sick food employees report symptoms of vomiting, sore throat with fever, jaundice, diarrhea to person in charge.

Oct. 22

• Taco Bell, 1429 Covington Ave., Piqua — Food containers still have food residue on them. Make sure these items completely clean before use. Be sure food equipment is completely washed, rinsed and sanitized in order to protect food from possible contamination.

• Long John Silvers, 1219 E. Ash St., Piqua — The following items need to be cleaned: blender and ice machine interior, mug cooler, warmer, prep unit interior. Replaced damaged/cracked food container. Provide thermometer in prep units so temperatures can be monitored. The ceilings need to be cleaned. Keep cleaners in labeled containers away from food prep areas.

Oct. 23

• Sterling House of Piqua, 1744 W. High St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands often. Mush wash hands after handling raw meats, after handling dirty dishes, after break, etc.

• Hot Head Burritos, 1567 Covington Ave., Piqua — The container with clean dispensing utensils needs to be cleaned. When thawing out items, the approved methods are: under cool running, draining water, in refrigerator, while cooking, in microwave if cooking immediately after.