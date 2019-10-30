Area briefs

Gingerbread house adventure set

TROY — Join OSU Extension staff for Cloverbud Reading Adventures from 4- 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14 at the Piqua Public Library.

This program is for children in grades K-2. Participants will enjoy a story, make a graham cracker “gingerbread” house and create a holiday craft.

To register, call the library at 773-6753, or mail the program flier to Piqua Public Library, 116 High Street, Piqua, OH 45356. The flier can be found at http://go.osu.edu/gbhouse. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Drama workshop planned

TIPP CITY — Join the holiday drama workshop with Tipp-Monroe Community Services, as participants work to prepare the reader’s theater rendition of the traditional holiday story, “The Nutcracker.”

Students will develop their characters and will work on theater basics (voice, characterization, movement). “The Nutcracker” ensemble will present their show before the Tipp City Community Band Holiday Concert on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Zion Lutheran Church.

Directors are Lynn Shirk and Marilee Lake, TCAAC. The workshop will be held at the TMCS Building beginning Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 4-5 p.m. for four consecutive Wednesdays. The cost is $23 for residents, $25 for non-resident ($5 discount for TCAAC family members).

Pre-registration is required. Register and pay online at tmcomservices.org.

Card club winners named

MIAMI COUNTY TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for September include:

Bridge winners:

Group 1:

First — Sandy Haack and Ruth Treon

Second — Jean Shaneyfelt and Arlene Ehlers

Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover

Group 2:

First — Doug and Arlene Ehlers

Second — Bob and Alice Schlemmer

Third — Dick and Sandy Adams

Group 3:

First — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer

Second — Mary Jo Berry, Sue Gagnon and Kay Vagedes

Third — Lou Holter and Judy Logan

Group 4:

First — Lou Holter

Second — Kathy Jent

Third — Laury Braby

Group 5:

First — Nancy Frantz

Second — Mary Jo Lyons

Third — Mable Leytze.

Member of month named

CASSTOWN — The November 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Braden Zekas. He is the son of Elyssa Hughes and Aaron Zekas. He is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Zekas is a member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter’s Meats Judging Team and has been diligently practicing weekly with the team. He competed in the County Soils Career Development Event in Urban Soils and attended the State Greenhand Conference.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.