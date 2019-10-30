Area briefs

Pot pie supper set

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will be serving their Election Day Pot Pie Supper from 4:30-7 p.m. Nov. 5.

This supper has been served consecutively for 160 years. The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, roll, assorted desserts, and beverages.

Meals are dine-in or carry out. For carry-out, call the church at 698-4401. The cost is a $7.50 donation.

Note that there will be no Grandma’s Kitchen on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

For more information, call 676-2430 or 947-1647.

Gingerbread house competition set

TIPP CITY — Join others from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 for a gingerbread house decorating competition. Registrations are due by Monday, Nov. 18. The contest will be held at the Monroe Township Building, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City. Registration is required. To register and pay, visit tmcomservices.org.

The event is sponsored by the Tipp City Area Arts Council in cooperation with Tipp Monroe Community Services.

New entries are $30 (TCAAC members $25) and include the cost of Candy Cottage plastic gingerbread house. Returning teams are $15 (TCAAC members $10) who already have the gingerbread cottage. Icing is included, but teams must provide their own candy and edible decorations. No pre-made elements allowed. Teams can consist of up to four people. Teams consisting of all children must be accompanied by an adult. Judging categories are: Overall cohesive design, Originality/Uniqueness and Christmas/Holiday Spirit.

Y offers day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be holding a day of fun and games this Thanksgiving break. Staff will be hanging out at the Piqua branch Youth Center and then heading to 36 skate on Nov. 27.

The day runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades first through sixth. Transportation to events is provided, just make sure to bring a packed lunch, socks for skating, and snack/game money. Pre-pegistration by Nov. 24 is encouraged.

Register at either branch or over the phone at 773-9622 or 440-9622. The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Loom knit scarf offered

TROY — This Discover 4-H S.T.E.A.M. workshop is for children in grades 3-6 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

In this beginner level program, participants will learn how to knit a scarf using a loom. All materials will be provided — including a loom to take home. The registration and payment deadline is Nov. 7. The cost is $10. Register online at http://go.osu.edu/DSCVRscarf. For questions, call 440-3945.