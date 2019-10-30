Crews battle house fire

UNION TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Monroe-Concord Road on Wednesday.

The fire was reported by a passer-by just before 10 p.m. Ludlow Falls, Laura, West Milton, and Tipp City fire departments responded.

First crews on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the single-story brick home. Within minutes, flames began coming through the roof of the home as crews made an offensive attack.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist a family of two and one pet.

Crews are still on the scene this evening and we will provide and update as details become available.

There were no injuries reported and no cause has been reported.

By Mike Ullery

