Inmate dies by apparent suicide

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man who was found guilty by a trial jury on five counts of sexual assault on Oct. 3 died by an apparent suicide in his jail cell Thursday morning.

According to Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, downtown jail corrections staff found Ebon Hahn Sr., 29, of Troy, hanging by a sheet and a partial towel from cell bars around 3:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

A suicide letter was recovered from the scene.

“Corrections staff immediately got him down and started resuscitation while also summonsing Troy medics,” Duchak said in a press release. “Unfortunately, Hahn was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Duchak said detectives responded to the jail to process the scene and conduct an investigation. Miami County Coroner Dr. William Ginn ordered the remains be taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

“In addition to the death investigation, an administrative investigation will also occur,” Duchak said. “The preliminary investigation has shown that there is no suspicion of foul play and Hahn had not verbalized nor displayed any signs of being suicidal to corrections staff or other inmates in his cell block. Detectives did recover a suicide letter.”

A trial jury found Hahn guilty of three counts of first-degree felony rape, one count of second-degree felony pandering obscenity involving minors, and one count of third-degree felony sexual battery on Oct. 3. He was scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 12. Due to felony rape charges involving a minor, Hahn was facing life imprisonment.

The three-day trial included testimony from the victim who was 12 years old at the time of the incidents, which occurred in Troy. The victim was known to Hahn.

Evidence included video and photo evidence of the victim in various states of dress, including photos in a Walmart dressing room, pulled from Hahn’s phone. Hahn testified on his own behalf during the trial.

On April 29, Hahn fled on foot from Troy Police Department officers when they arrived to question him about the alleged sexual conduct on April 28 in the area of Vincent and Southview Avenue. Hahn was located in the 300 block of Peters Avenue and was held at gunpoint before he was arrested around midnight on April 30.

The victim’s mother reported the incident to police on April 28. According to reports, the victim’s mother found Hahn in the victim’s room once while she was sleeping and Hahn claimed he was collecting dirty clothes to do laundry. The victim alleged sexual contact first occurred around November 2018. Upon questioning, Hahn denied the allegations, according to reports.

The incident delayed the sentencing hearing for Henry Lucas, 54, of Troy, in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday. Lucas, along with other inmates and corrections staff, attempted to resuscitate Hahn, but were unsuccessful.

Lucas entered a guilty plea to third-degree felony gross imposition by way of a bill of information on Sept. 25.

At the request of Lucas and his attorney Jon Paul Rion, the sentence was rescheduled due to Lucas witnessing the death of Hahn early Thursday morning.

Judge Stacy Wall granted the continuance and rescheduled the sentencing for Nov. 12. Lucas was visibly emotional during the hearing.

Troy man faced life imprisonment on charges