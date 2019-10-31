Commissioners approve of issuance of bonds

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved the issuance of revenue bonds by Montgomery County for Hospice of Central Ohio during their meeting on Thursday.

Montgomery County will issue revenue bonds to be used to finance and refinance Hospice-owned facilities in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $65,000,000. Approval from the Miami County Commissioners was needed, as a portion of those funds will be used to finance and refinance Hospice facilities in Miami County, including Hospice of Miami County. That portion is not to exceed $15,000,000. The commissioners gave their approval following a public hearing held Thursday, during which no one spoke for or against this agreement.

The bonds will assist this Ohio nonprofit corporation and certain affiliates of the corporation in financing or refinancing the acquisition, construction, installation, equipping, furnishing, and improvement of certain health care and related facilities, according to the staff report. The bonds will not represent or constitute a debt or pledge of the fair and credit of the taxing power of Miami County or any other political subdivision.

A bond counsel representing Hospice on Thursday said Montgomery County has held its public hearing on the bond issuance but still needs to vote on it.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized Bridge Street Glass of Covington to replace the panic hardware on the front and back entrance doors of the Job and Family Services building. The cost is not to exceed approximately $4,278. This project is due to the current panic hardware and bars being worn and stripped out on the inside, according to the staff report.

“It’s become a security issue,” Director Teresa Brubaker of Job and Family Services said.

Following that, the commissioners established a policy procedure to authorize the directors of various boards to place employees on paid administrative leave for investigation if needed in instances when the Board of Commissioners is not in session. Those directors include the Job and Family Services director, Communication Center director, Facilities and Operations director, Sanitary Engineer, Human Resources director, Department of Development director, and Commissioners’ administrator.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners went into executive session for the purpose of considering the employment, compensation, and dismissal of public employees.

Neighboring county to consider issuing bonds for Hospice

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

