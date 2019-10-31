Lucas sentencing rescheduled

MIAMI COUNTY — A former high school referee’s sentencing was rescheduled in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.

Henry Lucas, 54, of Troy, entered a guilty plea to third-degree felony gross imposition by way of a bill of information on Sept. 25.

At the request of Lucas and his attorney Jon Paul Rion, the sentence was rescheduled due to Lucas witnessing the death of inmate Ebon Hahn early Thursday morning.

Judge Stacy Wall granted the continuance and rescheduled the sentencing for Nov. 12. Lucas was visibly emotional during the hearing.

According to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Hahn committed suicide inside in his cell around 3:45 a.m. Lucas, along with other inmates and corrections staff, attempted to resuscitate Hahn, but were unsuccessful. That incident is currently under investigation.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/10/web1_Lucas.jpg

Henry Lucas, 54, witnessed cell mate’s death

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

© 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.