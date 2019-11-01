Soroptimists seek applicants for awards

TIPP CITY — Soroptimists of Tipp City and Upper Miami Valley (SITCUMV) are now accepting applications for educational awards for women. Local women, attending college, university or vocational training programs, can apply for awards amounting $1,200 each.

The Live Your Dream Award of $1,200 is for women with primary financial responsibility for themselves and their dependents, who are attending an undergraduate degree program or vocational skills training program and have financial need. The application deadline for this award is Nov. 15.

The Virginia Wagner Award of $1,200 is for women who are attending college/university in pursuit of bachelors, masters or doctoral degree. The application deadline for this award is Jan. 15, 2020.

These awards will go to the winning recipients after a judging process. Essays and transcripts, along with references, financial documents and other requirements, must be provided by applicants. Applications for either of these awards can be obtained by contacting us at sitcumv@gmail.com.

Soroptimists have been active in Tipp City and the Upper Miami Valley for many years, hosting community events and fundraisers that raise money to assist women and girls in their educational endeavors. Chartered in 1939, SITCUMV is a local chapter of a global volunteer organization, Soroptimist International of the Americas, that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Your local Soroptimist club includes women of all ages who volunteer in projects that address issues concerning women and girls. Soroptimists are interested in establishing relationships in their local community with likeminded women who want to see women and girls achieve success.

The SITCUMV club dinner/business meetings are held the third Wednesday of each month at various locations in the area. Contact them at sitcumv@gmail.com if you are interested in joining.