Friends of library t0 host annual cabaret

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their Seventh annual Holiday Cabaret at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24th in the Grand Ballroom of the Fort Piqua Plaza. Kick off the holiday season with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Peter Stafford Wilson, featuring Piqua’s Tom Richard as vocalist, performing holiday favorites and timeless classics.

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1943, and performs at the Clark State Performing Art Center’s Kuss Auditorium. The SSO presents an annual series of Concerts for Young People Today, bussing students from several counties for concerts that are often the children’s first exposure to symphonic music. The SSO sponsors a Youth Symphony, Youth Chamber Orchestra, Youth String Ensemble, and Children’s Choir, providing students in Clark County their only opportunity to perform in a full orchestral setting. During the summer months, the SSO performs a free outdoor concert and Lunch on the Lawn, featuring small ensembles that perform during the lunch hour at the Springfield Museum of Art.

Conductor Peter Stafford Wilson has served the SSO as Music Director since 2001, and concurrently holds the posts of music director of the Westerville Symphony and Principal Conductor of the Tulsa Ballet. He concluded his tenure as assistant and associate conductor of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra in 2018. Wilson and the SSO have received many accolades, among them the League of American Orchestra’s Award for Adventurous Programming, a result of such programs as “Night Lights,” a series that has enjoyed steadily increasing sales and attendance for the orchestra. Wilson is a native of North Carolina, attended the University of Cincinnati’s College Conservatory of Music, and resides in Westerville with his wife, Barbara Karem Wilson, and two cats.

Richard is a Piqua native who is well-known for his beautiful voice and his contributions to the community. Richard has been involved with the music departments at Lehman Catholic and Piqua Catholic, having co-directed many musicals at Piqua Catholic Junior High. He is a vocalist at St. Mary Church and has lent his talents to many other community projects.

“The Friends of the Library are excited to be hosts to this collaboration between the professionally accomplished Springfield Symphony Orchestra and one of Piqua’s most talented individuals, according to member Susan Haas.

Tickets will go on sale to the public from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 4, at the Piqua Public Library. After that date any remaining tickets will be available at the Readmore Hallmark Store in Piqua. Tickets are $50 for reserved seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the performance, and a cash bar and appetizers will be available. This is one of the most popular events presented by the Friends of the Library, and its only fundraiser, according to Haas.