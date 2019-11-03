Area briefs

Veterans Day program set

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a Veterans Day program for the community at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25-A.

Guest speaker will be U.S. Army veteran Gaylen Blosser, who served as an infantry soldier in Alpha Company 1st Battalion/46th Infantry, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 23rd Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1969-70.

Shortly after arriving in Vietnam at the age of 19, Blosser’s division fought in a battle known as Operation Lamar Plain, considered one of the worst battles of the Vietnam conflict. He will share his story, “Twelve Men Missing — Operation Lamar Plain,” among other experiences.

Blosser was awarded numerous service awards and medals including Bronze Star and Presidential and Meritorious Unit citations. He currently serves as a commissioner with the Darke County Veterans Services Commission for the state of Ohio and works as sports editor for Darke County Media, the Daily Advocate, the Early Bird and AIM Media Midwest.

Following Blosser’s presentation, a special recognition will be held for veterans and active service members. A Veterans Day celebration tea will follow with light refreshments in the UVMC cafeteria.

The events are open to all veterans and the community. Reservations are requested to (937) 440-4515.

In conjunction with the Veterans Day program, the UVMC Future Leaders group will host a display of nearly 500 American flags on the UVMC campus and will split a $500 donation between Honor Flight and Ohio Hospice’s American Pride program for veterans.

Learn basketball basics

TROY — The Miami County YMCA, in conjunction with the Troy Junior Basketball Association, will offer boys and girls in first and second grade a scrimmage formatted basketball season to learn the basic rules and skills of the game.

Sessions and games will be played on Sunday afternoons at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch. TJB Association coaches and local high school players (also accepting volunteer parents during registration) will instruct this six-week program. Weeks one through three will focus on skill development. Teams will be created for weeks four through six for games. Emphasis will be placed on fun and learning, with all participants receiving a basketball and a T-shirt for their games.

Cost is $30 per participant and registrations are taking place at the Robinson branch, by calling 440-9622, or online at www.miamicountyymca.net.

TIPP CITY — What does it take to restore a lock on the Miami and Erie Canal that was built by hand in the 1840’s? Come to a Lunch and Learn program hosted by Tipp-Monroe Community Services and Story Point of Troy to find out how Lock 1 in Lockington was recently restored to its original condition. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library at noon Friday, Nov. 15.

The presenter is Johnston Farm Site Manager Andy Hite. Lunch is provided by Story Point of Troy. There is no charge, but registration is required by Nov. 13. To register, visit tmcomservices.recdesk.com or come into the office to fill out registration form.