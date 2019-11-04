Band receives ‘Superior’ at state finals

DAYTON — On Sunday, Nov. 3, The Troy High School Trojan Marching Band, under the direction of Kathy McIntosh, Molly Venneman and Casey Layer, made their 40th consecutive appearance at the Ohio Music Education Association State Marching Band Finals.

For the 19th consecutive year, they received a Superior rating, the highest awarded by OMEA. Troy is one of only four bands in the state that has qualified for state competition every year since the state finals began in 1980.

The band numbers 140 strong and has performed in London, England five times in the London New Year’s Parade and will celebrate Thanksgiving this year with a performance at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Fla.