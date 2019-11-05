Tipp City Council hears first reading on 2020 budget

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Council held the first reading of an ordinance adopting the 2020 annual budget during its meeting on Monday evening.

The city’s general fund is approximately $7 million, and the city’s total budget, including enterprise funds like electric, is approximately $49 million.

City Manager Timothy Eggleston said the budget is not a deficit and the city is carrying over approximately $63,000 in surplus funds in the city’s general fund. He also said the city is paying off debt in the water fund.

A companion to that ordinance, the council then held the first reading of an ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenditures during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020. This ordinance establishes the specific appropriations called for in the 2020 fiscal year budget. The total funds appropriation amounted to approximately $49,545,970.

Also during its meeting, the council approved adopting the 2020-2024 Capital Improvement Plan for the city by a majority vote. Council member John Kessler voted against the resolution.

The Capital Improvement Plan includes various infrastructure projects and capital purchases for city departments using funds from the city’s 0.50-percent, 10-year Capital Improvement Levy. Eggleston said the Capital Improvement Plan utilizes funds from the last two years of the levy, as well as plans to utilize funds from a possible renewal of that levy.

One of the projects includes the County Road 25-A widening project, which would add a fifth lane from Floral Acres Drive to the Interstate-75 in 2021, according to council minutes from its capital improvement workshop held in October. Other purchases include pickup and bucket trucks for the electric department.

The council then unanimously approved a resolution approving the construction agreement for phase two of the Fieldstone Place planned residential development subdivision, which includes 17 single-family homes. The city’s Planning Board recommended the approval of this agreement.

“The developer has met all the requirements,” Eggleston said.

The council then heard the first reading of an ordinance approving the final plan/pat for phase two of the Fieldstone Place subdivision.

During the council members’ comments portion of the meeting, Kessler warned residents against phone scams, such as scammers pretending to be from the IRS.

“The IRS notifies you by mail,” Kessler said. “Just laugh at them.”

Mayor Joe Gibson and Council President Katelyn Berbach reminded residents of upcoming events, including the Yuletide Gathering happening on Saturday and Sunday in the historic downtown where local businesses will be holding open houses between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Christmas in the Village Home Tours will also be returning on Dec. 7. This year’s neighborhood is Beechwood Drive in Hampton Woods.

Berbach also said a fundraiser will be held at the Eagles from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 15. The theme of the fundraiser is “Bring back the 80s.”

Leaf pickup is ongoing this month, and Gibson told residents not to their leaves in the storm drains or catch basins due to leaves being a clogging hazard.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.