Duke Foundation awards grants

TROY — The trustees of The Paul G. Duke Foundation have announced grants for eight Miami County nonprofit organizations as part of their celebration of 35 years of grantmaking for the benefit of area residents. The grants made at the fall meeting total $104,000 and will benefit social service organizations, education, young people and the community.

Three of the new grants focus on the youngest, most vulnerable members of the community. Through its support of the Miami County Dental Clinic’s Traveling Smiles program, the Duke Foundation helps to ensure that children who are unable to pay or who are uninsured can still receive treatment. By supporting the Weekend Backpack Food Program of First United Church of Christ, the foundation is helping to provide food-insecure children from Troy’s Head Start programs and elementary schools with food to take home for weekends. The very youngest members of our community benefit from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, hosted by the Troy-Miami County Public Library. This program encourages early literacy skills with monthly mailings of free books to enrolled children from birth through age 5.

The following organizations received grants at the fall meeting:

American Red Cross, Northern Miami Valley Ohio Chapter — This grant will provide support for volunteer recruitment, training, recognition and retention.

Edison State Community College — A grant will support the 2019 Holiday Evening at Edison.

First United Church of Christ — This grant supports the Weekend Backpack Food Program, which provides food-insecure children from Troy elementary schools and Head Start programs with food to take home on weekends.

Miami County Dental Clinic — A grant will support the Traveling Smiles program to help make sure that dental care is available for Miami County children who are unable to pay or are uninsured.

Miami County Recovery Council, Inc — A grant will support efforts to intervene and treat the high-risk individuals being affected by the opiate epidemic.

Needy Basket of Southern Miami County — This grant will support the annual December Holiday Basket Program.

Partners In Hope Inc. — This grant will provide emergency direct support for crisis relief.

Troy-Miami County Public Library — To purchase books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees encourages nonprofit organizations in the Miami County area to apply for grants. Information on eligibility guidelines, application deadlines, and submission of applications to the Duke Foundation can be found at www.paulgdukefoundation.org. Application deadlines for 2020 are Feb. 1 and Aug. 1. Visit the website for the most up-to-date information. Grants are awarded in spring and fall each year.

Organizations seeking support for school-year programs are encouraged to submit applications at the spring deadline for support of the upcoming academic year; those seeking support for summer programs are encouraged to apply in summer for the following year’s programming. Organizations with year-round programs may apply at either deadline.

The Duke Foundation’s mission is to be a catalyst to enhance the quality of life in the Miami County area. Grantmaking efforts focus on programs benefiting children, young adults, and families in the Miami County area. Grants are made in the areas of social services, education, health, and the arts for both general and specific project support, including seed money for innovative programs. The Duke Foundation frequently makes challenge grants for projects to encourage matching gifts or additional funding from other donors.

The Paul G. Duke Foundation, a supporting foundation of The Columbus Foundation, was established in 1983. It has a long history of philanthropic support for nonprofit organizations. Paul Duke, Miami County businessman and philanthropist, evolved his local Duke Garden Centers into a national lawn and garden service, Chem-Lawn. The proceeds from the sale of that business enabled Mr. Duke to generously support many community projects and charitable programs, all of which continues to be done through the Duke Foundation.

The Duke Foundation’s Board of Trustees is Linda A. Daniel; William J. McGraw, III, Esq.; Deborah Miller; Rayce Robinson; Ronald B. Scott. Patricia Duke Robinson serves as President Emeritus.