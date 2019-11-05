Families celebrates five generations
The families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.
The families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.