Posted on by

Families celebrates five generations


The families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.

The families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.


Families celebrates five generations

The families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.

The families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.
https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_5gen_Anderson.jpgThe families of Pat Hubbard and Ruth Roeth, both are celebrating five generations with a recent birth in August. Pictured are, from left, grandmother Deana Anderson, great-grandmother Cherie Roeth, great-great-grandmother Pat Hubbard, father Michael Anderson with his daughter Audrie, great-great-grandmother Ruth Roeth and grandfather Ed Roeth.