Area briefs

Holiday centerpieces session set

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Holiday Centerpieces” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Dec. 6. The session will be taught by a group of Miami County Master Gardeners and will include instructions on how to make a holiday centerpiece. All materials will be supplied for this workshop. This Coffee with the Master Gardeners session will be held at the Monroe Township Hall — Lower Level, 4 E. Main St., Tipp City. The cost is $25 and pre-registration is required by Nov. 27.

For more details, contact the Extension office at 440-3945. Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee for more information.

Remembrance program planned

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, 333 W. High St., will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Program at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Staff extend an invitation to all those in the Piqua and surrounding area who have lost loved ones this year. The program will include special music, memorial readings and a lighting of candles in remembrance of those who have passed on. The program will conclude with social time and light refreshments. This special event will be hosted at the funeral home, 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral home’s Follow Through Services, will be the facilitator. Those wishing to attend are encouraged to register by calling 773-3161.

“Many families feel the full effects of their loss for the first time during the holidays. Families can benefit by finding a special way to honor their loved one over the holidays by simple gestures. Lighting a memorial candle is one simple gesture to keep their memory around each holiday,” Larger said.

Becker to speak at Connections

PIQUA — Terri Becker, executive director of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services, is the featured speaker for the YWCA Connections program on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The group will be meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Piqua YWCA, 418 N. Wayne St.

Becker will introduce One Wellness Place, a new facility on County Road 25-A between Troy and Piqua. The facility was developed by Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services to house mental health and addictions treatment providers, public health and an array of wrap-around support services in an integrated easy-to-navigate facility. The project is a public-private partnership, securing funding and services from both the public and private sectors.

Cost for the program and lunch is $9 for YWCA members and $10 for non-members. Payment is due at the door and reservations not paid will be invoiced. Reservations are due by Thursday, Nov. 14, by calling the YWCA Piqua at 773-6626. The YWCA is handicapped accessible.