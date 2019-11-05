Allen, Terwilliger win Troy council seats

TROY — Troy City Council will have Zachary Allen and incumbent John Terwilliger to represent their respective wards for two-year terms beginning in 2020.

All results are unofficial until the Miami County Board of Elections certifies the results.

In the 1st Ward, Allen had 67 percent for the vote with 239 votes verses Russ Wheeler’s 33 percent and 118 votes.

Current 1st Ward council member Tom Kendall was defeated in the May Primary mayoral race and will relinquish his seat on Dec. 31.

In the 2nd Ward, Terwilliger will serve on council through 2022.

Terwilliger earned 70 percent (498 votes) versus Cynthia Schaefer’s 30 percent (207 votes).

• Monroe Township Trustee

MONROE TWP. — Voters in Monroe Township voted for Greg Siefring to serve was Monroe Township trustee.

Siefring defeated candidates Lauryn Bayliff, Chuck Elliott and William Jamie Watkins.

According to unofficial election results, Siefring earned 38 percent of votes (1116 votes); Bayliff earned 25 percent (737 votes); Watkins earned 24 percent (711 votes) and Elliott earned 9 percent (379 votes).

The trustee seat will be vacated by Ron Thuma, who will retire at the end of his term on Dec. 31.

The trustee will serve a four-year term. Monroe Township Trustees Philip Cox and Martin English’s terms expire in 2021.

Monroe Township trustee meetings are held the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. in the Township Meeting Room, 6 East Main Street, Tipp City. The township is responsible for roadway maintenance of 30 miles of township roads and 17 miles of platted streets. The township has five cemeteries and 24 acres of park and recreational land.

• Bethel Board of Education

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel Local Schools voted for Lori Sebastian to serve as a board of education member for a four-year term.

Lydda Mansifeld and Carolyn Ricker were both write-in candidates for the seat. Sebastian earned 71 percent of the vote (995 votes); the write in candidates had 29 percent of the votes between them.

Terwilliger Siefring

Siefring wins Monroe Twp. Trustee seat