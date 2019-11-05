JFD fire levy voted down

By Melody Vallieu

Editor, Miami Valley Today

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Voters voted down the Pleasant Hill-Newton Township Joint Fire District’s additional 4.89-mills, continuing property tax on the Nov. 5 ballot.

The millage would have been used to continue EMS staffing, equipment and a new fire station.

The levy failed with 427 votes (51.51 percent) against and 402 (48.49 percent) for the levy. Results are unofficial.

EMS Chief Adam Marchal said 63 percent of the millage would have gone toward EMS staffing and equipment, while the other 37 percent would have paid the bond for a new building to be built within the village replacing the 1950s station that now stands.

The unofficial results are other fire and EMS levies include:

• Springcreek Township residents voted to support a renewal levy for current expenses, which will be funds used to help pay the township’s fire and emergency services contracts.

The 2.5-mills, five-year levy is a renewal levy that was first introduced to voters in November 2010.

Votes for the levy were 110, or 83.33 percent, and against were 22, or 16.67 percent.

The 2.5-mill levy amounts to 25 cents per each $100 of valuation, so for a home worth $100,000, the property owner would pay $250. The county estimates that the levy will generate approximately $133,954 annually.

• Newberry Township — Additional 3.5-mills, five years for fire protection and ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021. The levy passed with 183 votes for, or 68.54 percent, and 84 against, or 31.46 percent.

• Village of Casstown — Renewal of 1.65-mills, five-year property tax for fire protection services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021 — The levy passed 5 votes for the levy, at 100 percent.

• Village of Fletcher — Renewal of 1-mill, four-year property tax for ambulance services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021 — The levy passed with 5 votes, or 83.33 percent for the levy, and 1 against, or 16.67 percent, against.

• Lostcreek Township — Renewal of 1-mill, five-year property tax for emergency and ambulance services; Commencing 2019, first due 2020 — The levy passed with 181 votes for, or 83.41 percent, and 36 against, or 16.59 percent, against.

• Lostcreek Township — Renewal of 1.5-mills, five-year property tax for fire fighting facilities; Commencing 2020, first due 2021 — The levy passed with 36 votes for, or 85.71 percent, and 6 against, or 14.29 percent.

• Staunton Township — Renewal of 4-mills, five-year property tax for the provision of fire fighting services and ambulance, paramedic or other emergency medical services; Commencing 2020, first due 2021 — The levy passed with 175 votes for, or 81.02 percent, and 41 against, or 18.89 percent.

https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_Electionlogo_Vertical-2.jpg