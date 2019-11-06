Troy PD promotes two officers

TROY — The city of Troy announced the two Troy Police Department promotions on Tuesday.

Matthew S. Moiser was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Nov. 3.

Sgt. Mosier is a 1995 graduate of Bethel High School. He graduated from Park University with an associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1997-2001.

Sgt. Mosier began his career with the Troy Police Department on Feb. 20, 2003. Prior to joining the Troy Police Department, Sgt. Mosier worked as a Miami County Municipal probation officer.

As a member of the Troy Police Department, he has served as a detective, and served as a field training officer, evidence technician, and a member of the Tactical Response Team. Sgt. Mosier has one son.

Zachariah C. Mumford was promoted to the rank of captain on Nov. 3, 2019.

Capt. Mumford is a graduate of Sidney High School. He has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Management from Bluffton University. He is a graduate of the Edison Community College Basic Peace Officer Academy in Piqua.

Capt. Mumford served as a police officer in Anna prior to beginning his career with the Troy Police Department on May 29, 2007. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant on Sept. 14, 2015. He and his wife, Jamilyn, have three children.

Capt. Zachariah Mumford and Sgt. Matthew Mosier move up in rank.