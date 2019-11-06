Covington home decorating contest open

COVINGTON — Covington Mayor Ed McCord announced during Monday’s council meeting that applications for the village’s annual holiday home decorating contest are now being accepted. The deadline for application is 4 p.m. Dec. 6.

The judging period will take place Dec. 11-13, and winners will be announced at the Monday, Dec. 16, council meeting.

Participation is open to all residents within the village of Covington and there is no fee to apply. Contact Village Hall, at (937) 473-3420, with any questions. Entry applications are available at Village Hall and online, at www.covington-oh.gov, as well as from any village retailer.

A public hearing was held during Monday’s meeting to review a request for a zoning map amendment change by Jordan Lear, who was seeking to change the zoning of his property, at 119 N. Wenrick St., from R-2 Multi-Family to R-1 Single Family Residential. With no objections, Lear’s request was granted.

An open house will be held from 4-6 p.m Monday, Nov. 18, to review the Ohio Department of Transportation High Street project and obtain public comments.

In other business:

• The Government Center will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, for Veterans Day. Trash services will be delayed one day.

• The first reading was held on ordinance establishing a Downtown Redevelopment fund. The proposed effective date is Jan. 1, 2020.

• Council approved a St. Marys request to destroy tax records, per their retention policy, for tax year Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 31, 2014.

• The curb on Maple Street has been poured, and most of the Grant Street curb and sidewalk has been poured.

• This week, a plan is set to continue installing goals and continue pouring sidewalks around the basketball courts. Asphalt will be set next week, weather permitting. Substantial completion of the project is estimated for the first week of December.

• Tear-down of all structures at site of Casey’s project has been completed, and site clean-up is continuing. The site rough grading is underway; tank installation will be completed later this week; and foundations are scheduled to begin next week.

• A Zoning Board of Appeals meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, to review an application for variance by Billie Weyant, 311 S. Wall St., for a new single-family home.

• The work continues on the landing and ramp of the Scout Building, and the park has been winterized for the year.

• One transfer pump at the Wastewater Treatment Plant is no longer functional and needs repaired. Parts have been ordered, but required repairs are unable to be completed due to nonoperational control valves. Village Administrator Mike Busse attempted to obtain quotes from several contractors to complete the work, and has thus far received only one response. Fryman Kuck gave an estimate of $28,482. The project must be completed before problems arise with the back-up pump. Council approved authorization of this work, waiving the three-reading rule.

• Council approved a $100 donation to the Covington Chamber of Commerce for the 2019 Candlelight Christmas event.

• Council approved a High Street design progress payment to Access Engineering in the amount of $13,125.

• Council heard from a representative of Miami Valley Lighting, a Dayton Power & Light Inc. subsidiary, regarding a lighting renewal agreement for the village of Covington. This agreement would include the replacement of all DP&L-operated street lights with LED light bulbs, which would provide long-term energy-saving benefits, the representative said.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

