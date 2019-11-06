FFA sponsors coloring contest

CASSTOWN — The Agricultural Advocacy Committee of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently sponsored a coloring contest at Miami East Elementary. The event was held to celebrate National Sheep Day on Oct. 26.

Members of the Ag Advocacy Committee challenged the students in kindergarten, who were given a sheep picture to color. FFA members evaluated the pictures and awarded first place to each homeroom. The results are as follows:

• Mrs. Amy Gerlach – Harper Addington

• Mrs. Stephanie Larson – Grant Davis

• Mr. Preston Elifritz – Weston Young

• Mr. Justin Roeth – Luke Knoop

Each student participating received a pencil, bookmark and candy treat. The first place picture in each homeroom was awarded a special prize of a sheep stuffed animal.

During the event, the committee members shared interesting facts about sheep, including that baseballs and tennis balls are both made from sheep wool fiber. Sheep have a fantastic memory and can retain identification of people or places for many years. Miami County is home to multiple sheep producers and farmers.

Members of the Agricultural Advocacy Committee involved in the project were Ella Demmitt, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, and Adi Richter.