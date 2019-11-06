Council OKs property for fire station

TROY — On Monday, Troy City Council approved the purchase of a second property for the new Fire Station No. 1 site at its regular meeting.

Council approved to purchase the Full Gospel Community Church of God at 212 S. Mulberry St., for $80,000. Council member at-large Todd Severt recused himself during the voting process. Severt later said the building was listed with a realty company his father owns and did not feel comfortable in participating in the discussion or votes for the property.

Emergency designation was requested to finalize the purchase to include the land in the station’s design. On Aug. 5, council also approved to purchase property located at 110 E. Canal St. The purchase amount is $575,000 from 3HISHT Holdings LLC, plus closing costs.

The total cost of the project has been projected around $5-6 million.

Several residents who reside on Douglas Drive in the Fox Harbor subdivision complained about the lack of mail delivery in the development.

Harriett Murphy, a resident of Douglas Drive, said she’s had to drive to the Troy Post Office every day to receive her mail for eight months.

The issue stems from a federal decision pending new addresses to install cluster boxes for delivery in lieu of home delivery.

Murphy said she has contacted the Troy postmaster, Cincinnati Post Office officials, city engineers, the Fox Harbor developer Frank Harlow and other officials for answers.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said in June that any new subdivisions would be required to use cluster boxes. Curb-side box holders can file an appeal to have an exemption from the policy. Titterington said an appeal was filed in the Fox Harbor area to the Cincinnati Post Office officials. There has not been a decision at this time whether residents will have home delivery or cluster box delivery. Titterington said the city has been in contact with the post office officials and reached out several times, including on Monday.

Titterington said they are in communication with post office officials and local developers to find a resolution as quick as possible.

President Marty Baker asked if there was an end date to resolve the issue of curb-side versus cluster boxes in the Fox Harbor neighborhood. Titterington said there isn’t a deadline the city can set for a response from the U.S. Post Office. Law director Grant Kerber said it wouldn’t serve the residents well if the city contacted the post office in a legal manner since there is an appeal pending.

Murphy said she believes at least 15 residents are impacted by this issue.

Richard Spears, also a resident on Douglas Drive, said he hasn’t received mail since moving to the neighborhood in March. Spears said he’s contacted U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown three times. He said he’s trying to start a business and if he had known this was going to be an issue, he would have built his home somewhere else.

Council member at-large and mayor-elect Robin Oda said residents shared this issue at the last at-large meeting, which she said was the first time she’s heard of the issue. Oda said she’s contacted Rep. Warren Davidson’s office and is waiting for a response to this issue.

After various complaints, Baker said the city administration would continue to email officials and stay in touch with those who are impacted by the issue. She encouraged residents to give their contact information to council clerk Sue Knight so once a decision was made, the city could contact them.

“It’s not up to the city to make to make that decision, we have to wait for the decision to come from Cincinnati,” she said.

Council member Bobby Phillips encouraged residents to contact the federal legislation representatives.

Oda later read an email from Rep. Davidson’s office that said it was following up with federal post office officials and hope to have a response to her by later this week.

• Council was introduced to Andrea Keller, newly appointed Troy Main Street, Inc. executive director.

• Richard Bender was re-appointment to the city’s Economic Development Revolving Loan Committee for another term at the request of Mayor Michael Beamish.

• The city will have a Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Riverside Cemetery. The ceremony and program, sponsored by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy, will last for approximately one hour. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony and program will be moved to the VFW Post 5436, 2220 LeFevre Road, Troy.

By Melanie Yingst

