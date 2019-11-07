Troy residents won’t see water increase

TROY — City of Troy residents will not see an increase in their water rates in 2020, nor the following four years. A water rate analysis by the city of Troy staff has concluded that no water rate increase will be needed through at least 2024. The city’s last water rate increase occurred in 2017.

Prior to the 2017 rate increase, RA Consultants analyzed the city’s Water Fund as part of a larger study. Based on projections of the Water Fund’s revenue, operating costs, capital, and debt service, the consultants forecasted no need for further rate increases through 2024. An updated analysis by city staff maintains that no increase is needed to sustain stability in the Water Fund and to provide needed improvements to the water system for the next four years.

For more information, call the office of the director of public service and safety at 335-1725.