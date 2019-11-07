Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve set

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — The Miami County Park District will host their first season of Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve presented by Bruns Realty Group. The 456-acre reserve located at 2385 E. State Route 41 in Troy will be the setting for a drive-through holiday light tour featuring animated light displays and illuminated landscapes. The program will be held from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 6-9 p.m. Sundays starting on Black Friday (Nov. 29) and going through Dec. 29.

There will be a charge of $10 for cars and $30 for small 15 passenger vans.

The 1-mile driving route will include more than 50 light displays traversing picturesque farm lanes and along the edge of the woods. In addition to 30 animated light displays, various trees will be illuminated to enhance their natural beauty. The tour ends as guests emerge from the woods and view the historic homestead and barns decorated for all to enjoy as they drive through the farmyard to exit.

“The park district is very excited to provide an opportunity for the community to start a new holiday tradition close to home,” said Miami County Park District Executive Director J. Scott Myers. Currently, the closest driving light tour is approximately 40 miles away.

“Out of town visitors will hopefully make a day of it and dine and shop at our charming local businesses,” he added.

Local nonprofits and service organizations will also benefit as they have the opportunity to volunteer at the event and receive a donation from the proceeds.

“We are optimistic that this event will add to the economic and tourism benefit of the county,” Myers said.

According to Myers, the new event was a result of many factors including the need to find an alternative to the popular Evening of Lights at Charleston Falls program which was discontinued due to its negative impact on the natural resources at the Preserve.

“Lost Creek Reserve is a working farm focused on agriculture, so it was easier to reduce the impact on the land,” he said.

An additional factor was feedback received from the community requesting a multi-night event that more people could enjoy.

The Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve was made possible through a $75,000 Troy Foundation grant and sponsorships from Bruns Realty Group, the Miami County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Key Ads, French Oil Mill Machinery Company, VPP Industries and Unity National Bank.

For more information, visit MiamiCountyParks.com.