Commissioners hire EMA director

MIAMI COUNTY — The Board of Miami County Commissioners approved the hiring of a new director for the Miami County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) during its meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The commissioners approved the hiring of Joel A. Smith, of Troy, as the new EMA director, a part-time position. Smith’s first day will be Nov. 18 at a pay rate of $55,000 annually.

“He’s going to be a fresh voice,” Jim Bowell, hazmat coordinator with the EMA, said on Thursday. Bowell said Smith is a retired U.S. Army veteran who reached the rank of colonel before retiring recently after 30 years of military service. Smith is also a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a degree in environmental science.

“We welcome him to the office,” Bowell said.

The previous EMA director, Kenny Artz, passed away unexpectedly in July. Artz had been with the EMA since May 2005. He also served as a captain of support services with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2005 after 27 years of service.

Also during their meeting, the commissioners authorized the purchase of a Bobcat cab enclosure kit from Bobcat of Lima at a cost not to exceed approximately $2,830. The purchase is for the Facilities and Operations Department’s Bobcat skidsteer. The enclosure kit will provide protection to the operator of the skidsteer during snow removal and while using attachments like a brush cutter or jack hammer. A quote was also received from Bobcat of Troy in the amount of approximately $3,074 for the kit plus installation.

During the commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, the commissioners authorized a grant application submitted to the state of Ohio for the 2019 Emergency Management Performance Grant on behalf of the EMA. The application requested $71,183, of which a 50 percent local match is required. The grant period will last until Sept. 30, 2020.

The commissioners also approved an annexation petition. The request was filed by Gregory and Julia Heilers. The property is located on Washington Road, and it includes approximately 21.8 acres in Concord Township being annexed into the city of Troy.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Today

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

