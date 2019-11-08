Veterans Day events planned around Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Communities will gather together on Monday, as well as this weekend, to recognize and honor the sacrifices that veterans of the United State Armed Forces have made for the country.

Veterans Day coincides with Armistice Day, which recognizes the formal end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. In the U.S., Congress renamed Armistice Day as Veterans Day in 1954, recognizing all veterans and their service for the country.

The following are a number of events happening this weekend and Monday to honor veterans and their sacrifices:

• BRADFORD — The Bradford Railroad Museum invites past and current veterans to the museum free of charge to honor them for their service on Saturday, Nov. 9, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• WEST MILTON — A special program is planned at Hoffman United Methodist Church to present the retired banners of Union Township veterans to their families.

The program will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Hoffman, 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

Dennis Albaugh will give a presentation. There will be a short skit and patriotic music. The highlight will be a slide presentation, accompanied by stories of each veteran, followed by the presentation of banners.

Refreshments will be offered. The church is handicapped accessible.

• PLEASANT HILL — Newton Local School, located at 201 Long St. in Pleasant Hill, will have a ceremony of recognition in honor of Veterans Day at 9:45 a.m. Monday. Veterans are asked to make a reservation to (937) 676-2002 and to arrive at 9:15 a.m. at the high school entrance.

• PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans Association will be hosting the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Veterans Memorial near Forest Hill Cemetery at the intersection of Washington and Broadway Avenues in Piqua.

The speaker at this event will be Paul Reece. Reece and his wife Denise have resided in Miami County for the past 29 years, and they currently reside in Piqua. They have six children and 11 grandchildren.

Reece began his military career with the U.S. Air Force in 1984. He joined the U.S. Army Reserves in 1999. Soon after the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, he was called to active duty and served in Cuba for nine months. Since 2002, he has been called to active duty on eight occasions. Most of Reece’s active duty has been at Fort Belvoir, Va., attached to the Criminal Investigative Division. In April 2011, Reece received the rank of Warrant Officer.

Reece has also worked for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and he is currently working for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

• TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586, located at 377 N. 3rd St. in Tipp City, will present its annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday. Join members to honor veterans. Bean soup and cornbread will be offered after the ceremony. At 6 p.m., they will offer a potato and/or salad bar. The table is full of toppings for both. Just one is $3.50, have both for $6.

• TROY — A Veterans Day ceremony is schedule for 11 a.m. Monday at the Veterans Memorial in Riverside Cemetery, located at 101 Riverside Drive, Troy. The ceremony and program, sponsored by the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy, will last for approximately one hour.

This ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will feature ceremonial tributes, speeches by community leaders, color guard, wreath presentations, and a 21-gun salute, playing of Taps, and performances by the Troy High School marching band.

The Honor Guard will then muster at Old Soldiers Circle, the burial place of George Green, a Civil War Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, and many Revolutionary War and Civil War veterans.

In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony and program will be moved to the VFW Post 5436, located at 2220 LeFevre Road, Troy.

• TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) will host a Veterans Day program for the community at 12:30 p.m. Monday in the UVMC Physician Office Building Lower Level Conference Rooms adjacent to the hospital at 3130 N. County Road 25-A.

Guest speaker will be U.S. Army veteran Gaylen Blosser, who served as an infantry soldier in Alpha Company 1st Battalion/46th Infantry, 196th Light Infantry Brigade, 23rd Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1969-70.

Shortly after arriving in Vietnam at the age of 19, Blosser’s division fought in a battle known as Operation Lamar Plain, considered one of the worst battles of the Vietnam conflict. He will share his story, “Twelve Men Missing — Operation Lamar Plain,” among other experiences.

Blosser was awarded numerous service awards and medals including Bronze Star and Presidential and Meritorious Unit citations. He currently serves as a commissioner with the Darke County Veterans Services Commission for the state of Ohio and works as the sports editor for Darke County Media, the Daily Advocate, and the Early Bird.

• TROY — In honor of Veterans Day, join Troy-Miami County Public Library staff for History in A Box at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the library. Miami Valley Veterans Museum curator Terry Purke will share one of their Histories in a Box, which contains artifacts from a time period that bring to life what it was like to serve in the military from the perspective of a local veteran. No registration is required. Call 339-0502, Ext. 117, for more information. The library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy.

Provided photo Flags at the Upper Valley Medical Center to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/11/web1_flags-at-UVMC-honor-those-who-have-served.jpg Provided photo Flags at the Upper Valley Medical Center to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

By Sam Wildow Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.