Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 1

POSSESSION: Mandy Eastridge, 31, of Troy, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

THEFT: Ivy Wilks, 35, of Troy, was cited for theft.

INDUCING PANIC: Andrew Bunch, 26, of Tipp City, was cited for inducing panic.

Nov. 2

INDUCING PANIC: Jason Slone, 40, of Troy, was cited for inducing panic at the Stouder Center. He was transported to Kettering Hospital and treated.

THEFT: A report of theft was from a room at the Motel 6.

Nov. 3

PURSE THIEF: A Troy woman reported someone stole her purse at Wal-mart. Photos of the suspect and vehicle were obtained.

OVI: Orion Bressler, 29, of Dayton, was cited for OVI, possession of a controlled substance and a traffic violation in the area of North Monroe Street and West Water Street.

Nov. 4

PURSE THIEF: An officer responded to Kroger on a report of a stolen purse.

VANDALISM: A report of vandalism and littering was reported in the 2500 block of Thornhill Drive.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A report of criminal damage was filed in the area of 12 South Cherry Street.

POSSESSION: Justin Quillen, 33, of Tipp City, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

TRESPASSING: Diana Kessler, 67, of Troy, was cited for criminal trespass.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Dustin Ward, 34, of Piqua, was cited for criminal damaging at the Troy Pizza Hut.

ID FRAUD: Melissa Larrick, 31, of Boonsboro, Maryland, was charged with fifth-degree felony identity fraud.

THEFT: Brandy Cox, 30, of Troy, was cited for theft.

Nov. 5

THEFT: The reporting party reported items were stolen from her vehicle in the parking lot of Kroger.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Residents on the 500 block of West Franklin and the 700 block of West Franklin reported spray paint damage to a garage.

Nov. 6

FAKE CASH: An employee reported a fake $100 bill was passed at the North Market Speedway.

CONTEMPT: Belinda Martin, 53, of Troy, was charged with contempt.

THEFT: A report of theft from Kohl’s was filed.

OBSTRUCTION: Christopher Handwerker, 37, of Vandalia, was cited for obstructing official business, possession of a drug abuse instrument and criminal trespass.

POSSESSION: Jeffrey Young, 41, of Troy, was cited for possession of a drug abuse instrument in the area of Foss Way.

Nov. 7

THEFT: Alysa Shilt, 18, of Troy, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

THEFT: A report of theft from Dollar General on West Main Street was filed.

POSSESSION: Austin Jay, 36, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of marijuana.

OVI: An officer responded to the 1100 block of Skylark Drive around 10:45 p.m. on a report of property damage accident. The reporting party told dispatch the driver involved in the accident struck a parked vehicle and the airbags had been deployed. The reporting party spoke to the driver, who responded that he was OK and did not nee medical treatment. After conducting an investigation, the driver, Anthony Smith, 29, of Troy, was cited for OVI and operation without being in reasonable control of vehicle.

MENACING: Joshua Hill, 27, of West Milton, was cited for menacing.