Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating I-75 wreck

PIQUA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle personal injury crash on Interstate-75 southbound, milepost 80, in Staunton Township, Miami County.

The crash was reported at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Friday evening. The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the first driver as Zachary Hulsmeyer, 31, of Minster, who was operating a 2004 GMC Envoy traveling southbound on I-75. Hulsmeyer travelled off the east side of the roadway into the median, rolled over, and entered the northbound lanes of I-75, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The vehicle then struck a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox operated by Ashley Spitnale of Miamisburg. Spitnale was transported by CareFlight to the Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. The vehicle was also occupied by Spitnale’s husband and three-year-old son. Both were transported by EMS to the Upper Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Hulsmeyer was not injured. Personnel from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Piqua Fire Department, Bushnell’s Towing, and Wrecker’s Towing were on scene.

Distracted driving appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.