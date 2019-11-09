Yuletide Winter’s Gathering kicks off holiday shopping

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City kicked off the holiday shopping season with the annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering on Saturday, which will continue on Sunday.

While the temperature was chilly, the sun broke through clouds by the afternoon on Saturday, providing a bright atmosphere for shoppers during a busy Yuletide Winter’s Gathering in Tipp City’s historic downtown shopping area on East Main Street. Many businesses offered unique gifts and holiday decor to a steady stream of customers visiting during the festive open house.

“It’s wonderful,” said Tara Hunt of Birch Wearables and Rustic Decor. “We have been very busy.” Hunt said Birch Wearables and Rustic Decor participates in the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering each year.

Nearby, Living Simply Soap was holding its grand reopening for its original Main Street location at the same time as the Yuletide Winter’s Gathering, moving back into the refurbished space after suffering a fire in late February.

The annual Yuletide Winter’s Gathering also brought in holiday shoppers from around the area, including Connie Gaffney of Dayton, who said it was a fun way to start getting into the holiday spirit.

“We come up every year,” Gaffney said. “We just love it.” She added, “They do such a nice job up here.”

In addition to the seasonal shopping, visitors to the downtown also had the opportunity to take a picture with Santa or ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

“It’s going pretty good,” said Ryan Helton, who was helping with the horse-drawn wagon rides. “We’re enjoying it.” Helton has been helping out with the horse-drawn wagon rides at the Yuletide Gathering for the past couple of years. “It’s always fun,” Helton said.

The Yuletide Winter’s Gathering will continue on Sunday, Nov. 10, from noon to 6 p.m. in Tipp City’s historic downtown. Pictures with Santa will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design from noon to 3 p.m.

