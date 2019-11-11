Second round of leaf collection set

TROY — On Monday, Nov. 25, the city of Troy street crews will begin the second round of leaf pick-up. City crews have been picking up leaves on an unscheduled basis. City crews plan to make a total of three leaf collection rounds through the city. As in the past, the leaf pick-up will be by zones. A leaf collection map is posted on the city website www.troyohio.gov that shows the zones and an anticipated collection schedule. A description of the zones and anticipated collection schedule is provided below.

To help provide efficient collection, residents are asked to assist by:

• Keep leaf piles free of routine yard waste, tree limbs, trash, rocks, etc. These items can damage collection equipment and delay the collection process.

• Rake leaves to the street 1 foot out from the curb. Leaving this space between the curb and the leaves will allow for drainage of the street when it rains.

• Do not block catch basins with piles of leaves. This can plug up/reduce the flow of rainwater, causing flooding issues.

• Do not place leaf piles around or between parked cars. Leaf piles between or around parked cars will not be collected.

Residents can take their leaves to the Dye Mill Road facility in lieu of placing them in the street. Residents can also place leaves in the city of Troy yard waste bags (T-bags). Yard waste bags can be disposed of two ways — collected weekly on the regular trash collection day at the resident’s curb, or taken to the Dye Mill Road Compost Facility. The facility remains open through Saturday, Nov. 30.

This schedule is to be considered tentative, subject to weather and equipment delays. If there are questions on the leaf collection schedule, please call the City of Troy Central Service & Maintenance Facility at 335-1914 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Zone 1: The area bound on the east by the Corporation line and Ridge Avenue, on the north and west by the Corporation line and on the south by West Main Street, south on I-75 and the Corporation line. Pick-up scheduled Nov. 25-Dec. 3.

Zone 2: Area bound by Ridge Avenue and Peters Road on the East, to include Pleasant View and Premwood; to the south corporation line and west corporation line to include Willowcreek. Pick-up scheduled for Dec. 4-10

Zone 3: Area between Ridge Avenue on the west, Peters Road on the south, South Market Street, Canal Street, Monroe Street and Miami River on the east and the corporation line on the north. Also, the area between South Market and CSX Railroad, south of Canal Street to include Southview. Pick-up scheduled for Dec. 11-16.

Zone 4: Remainder of east end of town, from CSX Railroad east. Pick-up scheduled for Dec. 17-20.

Zone 5: Sherwood area and Culbertson Heights area. Also, the remaining sections of Northeast Troy-Meadow Lawn, Heritage Hills, Gaslight Village, Northbrook and up on the hill. Pick-up scheduled for Dec. 23-31.

Downtown area: Leaves in this area will be picked up intermittently as time permits.