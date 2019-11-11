Honoring veterans

The ceremonial placing of the wreath is performed by Joe and Monica Tomasulo of AMVETS Post 88 during the Troy Veterans Day ceremony on Monday.

The veterans Honor Guard bugler plays Taps following the gun salute at the conclusion of Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Troy.

Troy residents Mick and Carol DeHart attend Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Troy VFW on LeFevre Road. DeHart is a U.S. Army veteran.

The Piqua High School choir performs during Monday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Piqua High School.

The Piqua High School band plays the National Anthem as veterans from all branches, and their families, filled Garbry Gymnasium for Monday’s Veterans Day Ceremony at Piqua High School.

Dennis Tennery, commander of the VFW Post 4874, was the master of ceremonies during the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday in Piqua, hosted by the Piqua Veterans Association at the Veterans Memorial.

Paul Penny of the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad stands ready to raise the National League of Families POW/MIA flag during the flag raising, held while the Piqua High School band performs the National Anthem on Monday during the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Piqua.

Terry Davis (left) and Arthur Penny (right), each of the Veterans Elite Tribute Squad, during the firing of the salute at the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday in Piqua, hosted by the Piqua Veterans Association at the Veterans Memorial.

Chaplain John Brady (left) and Chief Warrant Officer Paul Reece of the U.S. Army Reserves (front right) during the 2019 Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday in Piqua, hosted by the Piqua Veterans Association at the Veterans Memorial.

