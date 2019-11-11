Restaurant inspections

Provided by the Miami County Public Health Department

Nov. 6

• Miami East High School, 3925 N. State Route 589, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

• True North Shell, 1298 S. Dorset Road, Troy — Repeat: Outer opening not protected. Observed gap under back door of facility where light could be seen. Door not tight-fitting and sealed correctly. Pests could gain entry. Please seal door.

Critical: Equipment and/or utensils improper construction. Observed Sterilite containers used to store hot dogs in the walk-in cooler. Sterilite containers are not food grade containers. PIC agrees to replace Sterilite containers with food grade containers.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed drain line for sink in lobby by coffee machine was leaking and had soiled the cabinet under the sink. Mold and water damage was observed. Repair sink and eliminate leak.

Floors, walls, and/or ceilings not smooth and easily cleanable. Observed missing ceiling tiles above the fountain soda machines. Replace.

• Miami East K-8 School, 4025 N. State Route 589, Casstown — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 7

• Hobart Westbrook, Market C, 101 Trade Square, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 8

• Dunaways Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: At the time of inspection, the kitchen was observed with live cockroaches. To prevent contamination, eliminate the cockroaches. Ensure to contact licensed exterminator and provide invoice. Observed one live cockroach in the kitchen, behind the microwave on the prep table. Also, observed numerous live cockroaches in the basement by the beer compressor in an old saltine cracker box — roughly 50 adults and juveniles were observed inside the cracker box. Also, observed bag of coffee grounds in the basement that had signs of gnawing by rodents on the packaging

Observed numerous dead cockroaches throughout the kitchen upstairs, and throughout the basement. Remove the dead pests.

Plumbing system not properly maintained or repaired. Observed leaks in plumbing in the ceiling of the basement, at bottom of stairs. Observed copper plumbing pipes leaking at the seams and dripping onto floor at the bottom of stairs. Also, observed a large amount of water and moisture in the corner of the basement near the utility sink. Also, observed water leak behind bar near the dish washer. These leaks and sources of water need to be identified and eliminated so they do not provide harborage conditions for pests.

Unnecessary or nonfunctional items on premises. Observed numerous unused and nonfunctional items stored throughout the basement, which provide harborage conditions for pests and roaches. Any items not necessary to the operation of the business, such as unused equipment, food items, cardboard boxes, and dirt/debris build-up, must be removed and eliminated.

Facility not maintained clean. Observed dust/dirt and food debris accumulation throughout the facility, in the kitchen behind and under the fixed equipment, in the basement behind and under the shelving, and under equipment and shelving behind the bar. Cleaning frequency needs to be increased to prevent these accumulations, which are food and water sources for pests such as roaches.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Oct 30

• Tim Horton’s, 635 W. Water St., Piqua — Provide thermometer so the temperature of the dish washer can be checked. The warmer and the food containers need to be cleaned.

• Susie’s Big Dipper, 323N. Main St., Piqua — The can opener needed to be cleaned. Provide ingredients for the ice cream in the self-service cooler. Provide proper label for granola bars and bread with ingredients and weight and location of bakery. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitize food equipment after use and allow to air dry.

• Subway, 1300 E. Ash St., Piqua. Bucket in hand sink. Do not put things in hand sink. Should be open so hands can be washed when needed. Corrected. Allow food equipment to air dry before nesting items.

Oct. 31

• Garbry Ridge, 1567 Garbry Road, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Nov. 1

• McDonalds West, 1546 Covington Ave., Piqua — Broken food containers in use. Discard and use only intact easily cleanable food containers. Be sure PIC has understanding of heart treatment machine. Write down procedures and goals to help. Wash hands after handling raw chicken before handling other items.

• Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — At least one person in charge must have Level II food safety training. Must have at least one person in charge with food safety knowledge. Keep wiping cloths in sanitizer between uses. Do not store on countertop. Containers of food on floor in the walk-on. Keep food six inches off floor to prevent contamination. Provide thermometer for milk cooler so the temperatures can be monitored. Observed cracked food container. Discard. The paper unit, potato cutter and microwave interior, hood and walk in cooler need cleaning. Ammonia being used to sanitize equipment. Only chlorine and quaternary ammonia are approved sanitizers. The ceiling needs to be cleaned. Remove items from facility that are not needed or being used. Remove old boxes from facility toad cleaning. Be sure food employees wash hands often.

Nov. 4

• Arby’s Roast Beef, 1230 E. Ash St., Piqua — Observed bottles of garlic butter and steakhouse ranch at 53 degrees and 50 degrees. Marked “keep refrigerated.” Keep TCS food below 41 degrees. Bottles were on top of cooling pans. Items discarded. The food pans need to be cleaned. Observed sign of roaches. Increase levels of sanitation. Keep bones taken out and increase frequency of current treatment. The walk in freezer needs cleaning. The floor and drain by ice machines need to be cleaned. Sanitize all food contact surfaces thoroughly. Monitor food temperatures closely to ensure TCS food below 41 degrees or above 35 degrees.

Nov. 5

• McDonald’s East, 995 E. Ash St., Piqua — The floor drain for the prep sink is not draining properly. Repair. Be sure food employees wash hands often. Wash hands after handling raw chicken, after breaks, before putting on clean gloves, etc.

• Piqua Health and Rehab, 275 Keinle Drive, Piqua — The walk in freezer door is not shutting properly causing ice buildup. Repair. Replace missing covering by the walk-in cooler. When cooking food items must cool food rapidly from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours and 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours.

• Baymont Inn and Suites, 950 E. Ash St., Piqua — Person in charge must have Level II manager food safety training. Repeat. Waffle batter at 49 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees. Discard. Water in upright refrigerator bottom. Repair. Provide paper towels at the hand sink so hands can be properly washed.

Nov. 6

• El Herradero, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Date all ready to eat TCS foods i.e. cut tomatoes, bags of spinach, cut lettuce, salsa, with date opened or made. Discard after seven days. Provide paper towels for hand sink by refrigerator. Corrected. Be sure food employees wash hands often. Wash after handling raw meat, after breaks, etc. Cool foods rapidly. Food must cool from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours and 70 to 41 degrees in four hours.

• Lucky’s Pad, 108-110 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Nov. 7

• Piqua Catholic North Street, 503 W. North St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Cool foods rapidly. Cool from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours, 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours.