Troy ceremony honors all veterans

TROY — A day set aside to honor all who have served brought veterans and residents to gather at the Troy VFW Post No. 5436 to pause, reflect and express appreciation for all of those who have served the country in war or peace.

On Monday, schools and communities around Miami County observed Veterans Day, a day intended to thank living veterans for their sacrifice.

The Troy ceremony moved from the Riverside Cemetery to the VFW Hall on Lefevre Road due to inclement weather.

On behalf of VFW Post 5436, Ron Pennybacker led the ceremony. Troy Mayor Michael Beamish was the speaker for the ceremony.

Beamish shared William Arthur Ward’s quote, “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it, is like wrapping a present and not giving it.“

“We need to count our blessings. We need to begin to show our respect to those who have served and those who have served heroically to protect our freedoms,” Beamish said.

Beamish noted the history of Veterans Day, originating from Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918.

“Whether it was 1918 or 2019, we remember. We remember all who have served this great country of ours — the United States of America,” Beamish said. “Let us all be patriotic citizens and keep our veterans always in our thoughts in our prayers — not just today, but for days to come.”

The ceremony included the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard of Troy performing a gun salute, the playing of all military marches and the laying of the wreaths by Joe and Monica Tomasulo of the AMVETS Post 88. The wreaths were later laid at the Riverside Cemetery memorial.

Pennybacker closed with a call to serve on the Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Both veterans and citizens can serve on the honor guard, which performs its military respects at the gravesites of military members. Pennybacker said honor guard members “drop what they are doing” to pay their respects in all weather conditions. Pennybacker said the Veterans Honor Guard averages two graveside ceremonies around the county per week.

“What an honor it is to be a part of it,” Pennybacker said.

VFW Post 5436 Robert Speck gave the benediction to close the ceremony.

A call for all to serve on Memorial Honor Guard

By Melanie Yingst Miami Valley Today

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com © 2019 Miami Valley Today; all rights reserved.

